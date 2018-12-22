Take Me Home, Country’s Roads

If there is one story in the automotive industry from the past quarter of a century that defied the odds, it was the alliance between France’s Renault and Nissan, just 20 years ago a failed Japanese automaker on the brink of bankruptcy. Even famed car guy Bob Lutz commented, about Renault’s plan to invest over $5 billion into Nissan by purchasing a controlling stake in the company, that the company might as well just buy gold bullion and drop it into the deepest trench in the Pacific Ocean. Instead, Renault sent its cash and Carlos Ghosn to Japan to engineer Nissan’s financial turnaround.