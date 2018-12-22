Ghosning, Ghosning, Gone

Last week GM CEO Mary Barra was summoned to Washington to explain why she had made the decision to shutter another five factories in Canada and the U.S. After all, closing plants in politically sensitive regions, such as Michigan and Ohio, doesn’t play into the Make America Great Again script at all. But it wasn’t that many years ago that another GM CEO was also called to appear before Congress; in that chapter of this ongoing story, Rick Wagoner was chastised for not acting more quickly to put GM into a profitable business plan — and then beaten up for having the audacity to fly to that session of Congress in a GM corporate jet.