The Conspiracy Agenda

It turns out one can’t even be sarcastic anymore — for example, in covering an event such as the Ford Motor Company’s admission that they will spend a whopping $740 million to buy and renovate the Michigan Central Train Terminal, abandoned 30 years ago — without someone calling in to your radio show to explain the sinister conspiracy behind it. He gave his name as B.L., from Lawton, Oklahoma, and informed me that the real reason Ford was buying a dilapidated, 100-year-old train station is because of the covenants of UN Agenda 21.
B.L. proceeded to tell me that it’s a not-so-secret plan to force all of us into living in far denser concentrations in major cities; also, roads will be torn up and we’ll all be forced to use mass transit. The only things he left out were the warnings about the pod people taking over our bodies while we sleep and fluoride in the water, but what he did say seemed so ridiculous that I simply said, “Geez, you’re b-b-b-blowing my mind!”
Got worse. Another caller, one I’ve known professionally for decades, seconded that vision of paranoia; she added that another insidious part of this plan was for governments to start taxing our driving by the mile in order to discourage us from motoring. She too suggested that when we all live in cramped condos on the outskirts of downtown where we’ll have no property rights. She warned my audience that it was all part of UN Agenda 21 and it’s happening all around us.
Well, I had in fact read a few things about this so-called UN secret intervention to strip us of all our rights and force us into government designed sanctuary cities and mass transit, or bicycles, years ago. But I simply chalked it up to the same group that sees black helicopters at night hovering over us, waiting for the right minute to take over. Then again, I’m still waiting for the fluoride in the water to turn us all into Communists, like the John Birch Society warned was happening back in the Fifties.
But this may be no laughing matter. Senator Ted Cruz had on his website in 2012 that Agenda 21 would “abolish golf courses, grazing pastures and paved roads.” However, the only thing destroying Texas roads at the moment are the overloaded and overweight fracking trucks in rural areas. Or, pure capitalism, which is the reverse of a UN socialist plot to steal away our rights.
Meanwhile, this decade’s version of the Bilderberg Group secretly controlling the world has actually been breaking up zoning meetings nationwide, while numerous states have proposed laws blocking implementation of any civic plan that looks anything like what that UN document says. In one state, Alabama, such legislation passed and was signed into law.
Maybe it’s time to explain what UN Agenda 21 is. It’s a non-binding document signed at the 1992 Rio Conference that lays out ways for cities to plan to be more energy efficient and better stewards of the environment in the future. 178 countries signed it, including President H.W. Bush for us — but again, it’s a non-binding agreement. In 2012 The Atlantic covered this issue with the perfect headline, “Is the UN Using Bike Paths to Achieve World Domination?” Remember, that document is about improving sustainability. But with a headline like that, we’re keeping an eye on our bicycle-loving mayor.
Hardly anyone, it seems, is aware that the idea of moving into cities and populating them more densely has been around for a long time — not forcibly, and not to improve sustainability, but to find good-paying, non-farming jobs and potential marriage partners outside your family tree. When Henry Ford walked off his parents’ farm into Detroit to find work in 1879, 80 percent of all Americans lived a rural lifestyle. By the time Ford passed away in 1947 the percentages had switched. So mass migration into successful city centers is nothing new and has been happening for at least 140 years.
Remember the caller who said this UN Scheme of Seizure’s plan to tax us by the mile in our automotive travel is proof positive that “they” want us out of our vehicles? Again, it takes only a casual look around the Metroplex to see that, although there’s road construction everywhere you go, and cars everywhere, no roads have been ripped out. (Other than White Settlement Road, but we’re waiting to divert a river so a bridge can go over it.) On a positive note for the conspiracy buffs, the bike lanes are in place on nearby Clark Avenue.
Let’s look at that tax-by-mile-driven plan. Oregon is currently testing that plan and has been for years. There the test drivers are paying 1.7 cents per mile in lieu of the normal gasoline tax at the pump. Therefore, regardless of the mileage your vehicle gets, if you drive 15,000 miles per year, you end up paying $255 in highway taxes.
Now let’s compare that to paying the normal gasoline tax, which in Oregon is 52.4 cents per gallon state and federal taxes. Let’s say one person owns a Chevy Suburban, averaging 20 miles to the gallon, and the other drives a Toyota Prius, which gets 50 miles per gallon. Both drive 15,000 miles per year; for the Suburban owner, this takes 750 gallons of gasoline, or $393 in taxes. The Prius owner, meanwhile, uses 300 gallons of gasoline and pays $157.20 in taxes.
As you can see, a tax-by-the-mile plan rewards the Suburban owner by drastically cutting their financial contributions to highways, while the Prius owner winds up paying 62 percent more. Seems to me that this is more a disincentive to drive fuel-efficient, less polluting cars than an out-of-control, leftist enviro-socialistic concept to discourage individual motoring — yet that’s what the Agenda 21 believers think is a reality. That’s right, today’s system allows individuals to own and drive whatever they want, and thus to control their gasoline use, cost, and taxation. In this one example the Agenders, as they call themselves, have their conclusions completely backwards. Note: If one looks at just the Oregon part of the gas tax, that 1.7 cents per mile is exactly the same as the gas tax the Suburban owner would pay.
For the record, you still have full property rights if you own a condo downtown. Property rights don’t depend on whether you have a yard with St. Augustine grass. If you lose your property rights, it won’t come from UN Agenda 21, but simply from buying your home in a development with an out-of-control homeowners association.
As for the Agenda 21 parts that encourage increasing sustainability: What do these people think the 1975 CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) mandate for new vehicles did? Or Energy Star ratings for home appliances? Even today’s homes are built to higher R-Value factors to use less energy; in that way alone, they’re vastly superior to the homes our parents and grandparents built. Furthermore, since the early Seventies Americans have dropped our use of oil consumption against Gross Domestic Product by over 60 percent.
With no UN agenda we’ve been migrating to America’s great city centers for nearly 150 years. We’ve been improving our energy sustainability since the earliest days of the automobile — which predate the UN — and we’ve been doing that on steroids for the past 40 years. We’ve also lowered our use of energy with better built homes and better engineered appliances. On our own.
Speaking of energy efficiency, I’ve been hearing about those UN black helicopters for 40 years; they too must be incredibly fuel efficient, because I haven’t heard of one of them actually landing yet.
Now for that last bit, about how this is all a plan to destroy the suburbs and force us back to the city centers. Of course, America’s largest cities have always had suburbs; the first ones weren’t far from downtown regions, easily accessible by horse. Then they were further out and reached by trolleys, and then further still with the Interurbans. And when automobile prices fell enough and wages rose with the age of manufacturing for consumers, our suburbs went as far in any direction as we wanted them to.
Am I wrong to think that you can simply look around and see that the suburbs are still growing, even faster than the apartments being built along West Seventh? Isn’t Walsh Ranch supposed to house around 50,000 in the near future? Didn’t North Dallas end at Northwest Highway in the Fifties and LBJ in the Seventies, and isn’t it built up now all the way to Highway 380 between Denton and McKinney? Don’t they have tens of thousands of home permits already in place between Grapevine and Denton? Yes, they do.
It’s one thing to believe in a conspiracy, but when you can take an hour to research it, use fourth-grade math to disprove it, understand American history that destroys the concept, and simply open your eyes to see that what is happening all around you is the exact opposite of that sinister scheme, you might feel a whole lot better and stop interfering with those trying to improve our cities for everyone else.
Ford didn’t buy an old train station because the UN ordered it to. And so far no one is losing their automobile and being herded into downtown concentration condos on Panther Island.
Ed Wallace is a recipient of the Gerald R. Loeb Award for business journalism, bestowed by the Anderson School of Business at UCLA, and hosts the top-rated talk show, Wheels, 8:00 to 1:00 Saturdays on 570 KLIF AM. Email: edwallace570@gmail.com
