In Johnson County, here’s who’s running for municipal, school and other local offices
After the candidate filing period ended June 1, Johnson County voters now know who is running this year for municipal, school and other local offices. Primaries, if needed, will be held on Aug. 3. The general election will be Nov. 2. The last day to register for the primary is July 13.
Here’s who’s running, with (I) noting incumbents:
Bonner Springs
▪ City Council, Ward 4: Christine Wood (I)
De Soto
▪ Mayor: Rick Walker (I)
▪ City Council, at large (two seats): Kevin Honomichl (I), Robert Daniels (I)
Edgerton
▪ Mayor (primary required): Brent Carroll, Donald Roberts (I), Jeremy E. Seifert, Tyler Winkleman
▪ City Council, at large (two seats): Joshua Lewis (I), Josie Stambaugh, Ron Conus (I), Zachary T. Myers
Fairway
▪ Mayor: Melanie Hepperly (I)
▪ City Council, Ward 1: Blake Allen Marshall, Kelly-Ann Buszek (I)
▪ City Council, Ward 2: Dan Bailey (I)
▪ City Council, Ward 3: David Watkins (I), Susan A. Leonard
▪ City Council, Ward 4: Tanya Keys (I)
Gardner
▪ Mayor: Randy Gregorcyk, Todd Winters, Tory Kristen Roberts
▪ City Council, at large (two seats): Alexander Coleman, John Tramble Jr., Mark Baldwin (I), Steve Shute
Lake Quivira
▪ Mayor: Brady Allan Lilja (I)
▪ City Council, at large (two seats): David McCullagh(I)
Leawood
▪ City Council, Ward 1: Debra Filla (I)
▪ City Council, Ward 2: Mary Larson (I)
▪ City Council, Ward 3: Chuck Sipple (I)
▪ City Council, Ward 4: Julie A. Cain (I)
Lenexa
▪ City Council, Ward 1: Joe Karlin (I)
▪ City Council, Ward 2: Bill Nicks (I)
▪ City Council, Ward 3 (primary required): Corey Hunt (I), Gael A. Wheeler, Laura Hill, Melanie Arroyo
▪ City Council, Ward 4 (primary required): Craig K. Denny, Hophine Bwosinde, Scott Callaway
Merriam
▪ Mayor: Angel Lopez III, Bob Pape
▪ City Council, Ward 1: Jacob Laha
▪ City Council, Ward 2 (primary required): Amy Rider, Nancy Hammond, Richard “Rick” Gendvil
▪ City Council, Ward 3: Christine Evans Hands (I)
▪ City Council, Ward 4: David Neal (I), Staci Chivetta
Mission
▪ Mayor: Arcie Rothrock, Sollie Flora
▪ City Council, Ward 1: Hillary Thomas (I)
▪ City Council, Ward 2: Joe Donaway, Keith Viken, Lea Loudon
▪ City Council, Ward 3: Debra L. Kring (I)
▪ City Council, Ward 4: Ben Chociej, Ray Ruecker
Mission Hills
▪ Mayor: David W. Dickey (I)
▪ City Council, at large (two seats): Barbara Nelson, Bill Bruning (I)
Mission Woods
▪ Mayor: Darrell Franklin (I)
▪ City Council, at large (five seats): Chris Brent, Donald Greenwell III, Jason Eubanks, Lauren Aleshire (I), Robert Tietze, Selina Bur
Olathe
▪ City Council, at large (primary required): David Laughter, Dean Vakas, Kevin P. Gilmore
▪ City Council, Ward 3 (primary required): Benjamin Nogueras Jr., Dustin Fuller, Larry Brown, LeEtta Felter, Luciana Ortega-Garcia, Wayne Janner
▪ City Council, Ward 4: Dustin Morris, Marge Vogt (I)
Overland Park
▪ Mayor (primary required): Clay Norkey, Curt Skoog, Faris Farassati, Mike Czinege
▪ City Council, Ward 1 (primary required): Carol R. Merritt, Logan Heley (I), Michael Czerniewski, Ryan Spencer
▪ City Council, Ward 2 (primary required): Melissa Cheatham, Roger Tarbutton, Tony Medina
▪ City Council, Ward 3: Amanda Vega-Mavec, Jim Kite (I)
▪ City Council, Ward 4 (primary required): Scott Mosher, Stacie Gram (I), Ty Gardner
▪ City Council, Ward 5 (primary required): Amy Goodman-Long, Sam Passer, Sheila Rodriguez
▪ City Council, Ward 6: Chris Newlin (I), Jeffrey Cox
Prairie Village
▪ City Council, Ward 1: Cole Michael Robinson, Thorne Daimler
▪ City Council, Ward 2: Ronald W. Nelson (I)
▪ City Council, Ward 3: Lauren Wolf
▪ City Council, Ward 4: Dave Robinson, Jessica Priestland
▪ City Council, Ward 5: Gregory Shelton, John Beeder
▪ City Council, Ward 6: Terrence Gallagher (I)
Roeland Park
▪ Mayor: Mike Kelly (I)
▪ City Council, Ward 1: Tom Madigan (I)
▪ City Council, Ward 2: Jen Hill (I)
▪ City Council, Ward 3: Kate Raglow
▪ City Council, Ward 4: Michael Poppa
Shawnee
▪ City Council, Ward 1: Sophia Theodore, Tony Gillette
▪ City Council, Ward 2: Eric Persson, Mike Kemmling (I)
▪ City Council, Ward 3: Angela Stiens, Lisa Larson-Bunnell (I)
▪ CIty Council, Ward 4: Jacklynn Walters, Kevin Makalous
Spring Hill
▪ Mayor: Scott P. Snavely, Steve Owen, Tyler Graves
▪ City Council, at large (two seats): Brian Peel, Chad Eckert (I), Joe Berkey, Rodolfo Arevalo, Roy Riffel
Westwood
▪ City Council, at large (three seats): Andrew Buckman (I), Jason P. Hannaman (I), Jeff Harris (I)
Westwood Hills
▪ Mayor: Paula Schwach (I)
▪ City Council, at large (five seats): David Schmitz, Ed Gogol (I), Karen Shelor-Sexton (I), Ludwig Villasi (I), Michael Anfang (I), Rosemary Podrebarac (I)
Blue Valley School District
▪ Board Member 4: Andrew Van Der Laan, Kaety Bowers
▪ Board Member 5: Christine White, Gina Knapp
▪ Board Member 6: Jim McMullen, Lindsay Weiss
De Soto School District
▪ Board Member 4: Crystal R. Duke, Danielle Heikes
▪ Board Member 5: Amy Parker, Calley Malloy, John Gaignat (I)
▪ Board Member 6: Brandi Jonasson, Emily Carpenter
Eudora School District
▪ Board Member 1 (unexpired term): Charis Grosdidier, Claire Harding, Samantha Arredondo (I)
▪ Board Member at large (three seats): Eric Votaw (I), Heather Whalen, Joseph Hurla (I), Michael Kelso (I)
Gardner Edgerton School District
▪ Board Member 2 (unexpired term): Jeff Miller, John Brandon Parks (I)
▪ Board Member 4: Lana Sutton (I), Monica Jacobs
▪ Board Member 5: Rob Shippy (I), Thomas Reddin
▪ Board Member 6: Corrie Kramer, Greg Chapman, Stacey Coleman
Olathe School District
▪ Board Member 3 (primary required): J. Ryan Campbell, Jennifer Gilmore, Julie Steele, Stephen Todd, Tiffany Seaman
▪ Board Member 5: Kristin Schultz (I), Robert Kuhn
▪ Board Member 6: Brian G. Connell, Brian Geary (I)
Shawnee Mission School District
▪ Board Member 6, at large: Brian Neilson, Heather M.F. Ousley (I)
▪ Board Member 2: Mary Sinclair (I), Zach Roberts
▪ Board Member 4: April Boyd-Noronha, Sean Claycamp
Spring Hill School District
▪ Board member 4: Jason Christopher Winbolt (I), Nicole Melius
▪ Board Member 5: Sharon Mitchell (I)
▪ Board Member 6: Keith EwingJohnson County Community College
▪ Board of Trustees, at large (four seats): Dawn Rattan, Gerry Mainar, Jae Moyer, Joy Koesten, Lee Cross (I), Mark Hamill, Martha Rose Davis, Paul Snider (I), Wayne H. Sandberg
WaterOne
▪ Board Member 3: Joann Atchity, Kay Heley (I), Steve Gordon
▪ Board Member 4: Bob Reese (I), Jeffrey Mendoza
▪ Board Member 5: Jill Westra, Missey Smith
Merriam Drainage District
▪ Board of Directors (three seats): Dan Leap, Eric Jackson (I), Sam Matier (I)
