Man arrested on DWI charge after running into Fort Worth officer’s squad car

By Kaley Johnson

March 02, 2019 01:59 PM

A Fort Worth police officer was taken to the hospital after a driver ran into the officer’s car Saturday morning.

Police were on the scene of a hit-and-run accident at West Freeway and Montgomery Street. While the officer was in the squad car on the shoulder of the freeway, another driver hit the officer’s car from behind, police said.

The man who hit the officer’s car, 32-year-old Motty Key, was arrested on charges of drunk driving. Police said this is his second DWI charge and he had multiple outstanding warrants from other cities.

The officer complained of head pains after the accident and was taken to the hospital. The other driver does not have any known injuries and was talking with officers after the accident.

Kaley Johnson

Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.

