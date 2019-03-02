Man arrested on DWI charge after running into Fort Worth officer’s squad car

A Fort Worth police officer was taken to the hospital after a driver ran into the officer’s car Saturday morning.

Police were on the scene of a hit-and-run accident at West Freeway and Montgomery Street. While the officer was in the squad car on the shoulder of the freeway, another driver hit the officer’s car from behind, police said.

The man who hit the officer’s car, 32-year-old Motty Key, was arrested on charges of drunk driving. Police said this is his second DWI charge and he had multiple outstanding warrants from other cities.

The officer complained of head pains after the accident and was taken to the hospital. The other driver does not have any known injuries and was talking with officers after the accident.

