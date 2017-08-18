Ticket ploy by desperate Rangers could turn into great deal for fans

The Texas Rangers sent up the orange flares signaling the season was over when they dealt All-Star pitcher Yu Darvish to the L.A. Dodgers for three prospects at the trade deadline.
Accordingly, the team’s ticket office acted in a necessary manner knowing full well that selling September seats after the team gives up is one of the hardest deals to complete in sports.
The club recently announced a $49 “ticket” that allows entry into every September home game. That is 16 games, which includes dates against the Houston Astros and New York Yankees.
Now the amusing part: The team has squeezed its way back into relevance.
When the Rangers dealt Yu to the Dodgers, manager Jeff Banister duly noted that he knew both fans and the media would write the Rangers off as Astros chum. We did. We should. He also said he looked forward to the challenge.
Since giving up on the season on July 31, the team is 10-6 and back at .500. They are only 1 1/5 games out of the wild card spot.
This is an elephant-sized IF, but if the Rangers can somehow actually continue this streak, this $49 ticket offer for every September game is the rare chance to pull an end-around on a team. We are talking about roughly $3 per ticket for entry into what potentially could be a relevant September MLB game.
Of course, it does not include the rip off that is parking and food, but $3 is roughly the cost of two movie rentals from Redbox. And the length of the an MLB game is longer than the “Godfather” ... trilogy.
The $49 gets you in the building for a standing room only “ticket,” though fans can pay to upgrade to an actual seat.
But ... as, evidenced by most Rangers home games, finding a few empty seats together is not an Everest-sized feat. Maybe even a few empty sections.
People who paid full price for a season-ticket plans normally are annoyed when these offers come around. This is a part of the buyer-beware of being a sports fan. When the team stinks, so too does your full-priced ticket.
The Rangers are tied for 12th in MLB attendance at 31,590 fans per home game. Not sure I believe that figure (OK, I don’t), but just go with it.
Selling September baseball anywhere is tough for every team on the fringe. School is back in session. Football has begun. Selling a seat to an ish September ballgame normally depends on the weather, maybe Friday fireworks, and the opponent.
With the Rangers once again flirting with the wild card — along with most of the other teams in the A.L. — there is a chance at some relevant September baseball in Arlington.
The Rangers trading Yu to L.A. is a give-up move. It was also the wise move.
The Rangers’ ticket office can’t give up. If the team actually keeps winning, fans can actually take advantage and get a good deal for some decent games throughout September.
[ *** PLEASE NOTE THIS IS NOT A PAID ADVERTISEMENT BY THE TEXAS RANGERS. I STILL THINK THEY NEED TO REMAKE THEIR ROSTER, AND SHOULD HAVE TRADED MORE PLAYERS OUTSIDE OF YU DARVISH ]
Mac Engel: @macengelprof
Comments