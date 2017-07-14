Big Mac Podcast with a Texas sports writing legend

He is not often mentioned in the same sentence as Galloway, Blackie, Cartwright or Shrake but to so many of us Jim Reeves is in the highest echelon of sportswriters. If you don’t think so, that’s your problem.
Looooooooooong time sportswriter and Star-Telegram columnist Jim Reeves is 71, and very much retired these days. He lives in Arlington with his wife, Karen, in what often feels like a kennel. The man loves dogs. And cats. Horses. Probably a parrot in there, too. The man would take in a crocodile if needed.
Sitting at his desk in front of his computer Jim looks nary a day older since the day he walked away from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 2009. The Dancing Bear doesn’t dance too much these days, but he still writes. He recently wrote a book, “Dallas Cowboys: Legends of America’s Team,” and is kicking around doing another.
He will be appearing at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame book festival on Saturday, July 15 in Waco to talk and sign copies of his book.
Another fine looking gentleman will be there as well to discuss his book, “Pigskin Rapture”; he goes by the name of Mac Engel. Great guy. Kind. Polite. Humble.
Back to Revo — for the second consecutive year he is up J.G. Taylor Spink Award, the top honor for a baseball writer, which would mean induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. God knows he deserves it.
I have always wanted to do this: Revo joined me for a Big Mac Podcast to talk about this nomination, his book, the Rangers, Nolan Ryan’s exit from Arlington, the Cowboys and a career that covered everything but the one Major he just didn’t get to.
