TCU to host concussion research symposium

Ph.D. Jonathan Oliver is an assistant professor of kinesiology at TCU. He will be part of the Team Up Speak Up event on Monday evening, July 17 at TCU. Also partaking in an event that will focus on concussion and concussion awareness are doctors and scientists from TCU, JPS Hospital and the Ben Hogan Rehab Center. The event is open to the public but reservations are required. Mac Engel Star-Telegram