Take a 2-minute tour of the Rangers' new stadium and entertainment complex

The Texas Rangers will begin playing in a retractable-roof stadium in 2020, but the Texas Live! dining, hotel and entertainment complex is expected to open in 2018.
Mark Hoffer Star-Telegram
Don Meredith's son is making a movie about his dad

Michael Meredith, who grew up in Fort Worth, is making a documentary about his dad - former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Don Meredith - and the team of the 60's that did so much to help a region heal after the death of JFK in 1963. (video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram)