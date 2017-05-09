Jerry’s next conquest: Canelo and Triple G

Jerry Jones possesses the persuasion skills of a politician, the soothing charm of a saxophone, and all of his talents to land boxing’s next big fight will be required, and tested, this time.
Canelo Alvarez’s predictable and dull defeat of Julio Cesar Chavez over the weekend has led boxing to the matchup we all want — Canelo v. Triple G. News that Canelo will fight Triple G (Gennady Golovkin) on Sept. 15 was easily the most interesting part of Saturday night, which tells you all you need to know about Canelo’s win itself.
The last time boxing had a fight this big was Floyd Mayweather’s win over Manny Pacquiao in May of 2015. But that fight was a dog; both fighters were past their prime and they were there only because Floyd realized he had waited long enough to cash in on a matchup boxing had craved for years.
This fight will feature guys in their prime, with similar styles. Canelo and Triple G will hit each other. Both promoters likely realized if they were going to cash in for the biggest purse the fight must be this year.
At 35, Triple G is nearing the end. Canelo is 26.
At stake will be the IBF, IBC, WBC, WBA welterweight belts along with the UFO, BMOC, WWW, ABC, BYOB, PDA and BMF titles.
Now, where will this fight be located?
Per a few people with the Dallas Cowboys and AT&T Stadium, Jerry is going to make a run at a fight he thought he previously had bagged. In 2016, this fight was thought to take place and Jerry had it lined up, and the stadium date, clear for Canelo/Triple G at AT&T.
Alas, Canelo’s people — promoter Oscar De La Hoya — didn’t think the time was right. Rather that fight Triple G, Canelo fought some stiff named Liam Smith at AT&T Stadium.
Once again, the NFL calendar has the Cowboys out of town the weekend of this scheduled fight; they will be in Denver. There is currently nothing scheduled at AT&T the weekend of Sept. 15.
Vegas is not going to just let a fight like this go away without ... well, a fight. Much like Mayweather/Pacquiao, Canelo v. Triple G will be a major draw, and the hotels/casinos in Vegas normally pool resources to ensure a fight of this stature remains in town.
Unlike Floyd, who refused to fight anywhere but Las Vegas, Jerry has a chance with Canelo. He has a relationship with Oscar De La Hoya, and AT&T Stadium has held multiple prize-fights previously, as well as WrestleMania.
Because of his Mexican heritage and loyalty to his fans, Canelo wants to fight in Texas.
AT&T can sell more tickets, but the question will be if Arlington and DFW can offer the better package to both “camps.”
To land boxing’s biggest fight in years will require all of Jerry’s persuasion and charm.
