Colonial nearing a deal to land 2 major stars

The field for the 2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational will not be set until May 19, and Masters champion Sergio Garcia has yet to commit, but the tournament has tentatively bagged a pair of far bigger names than Tiger, Phil or John Daly.
With all due respect to Sergio, we are talking Grade A, red-carpet, Hollywood stars who are in the works to show up in Fort Worth next month. We are talking about one of the most important figures in the history of golf, and arguably its finest caddie. We are talking about one of Hollywood’s leading female stars.
Per a source with the Dean & DeLuca tournament, comedian Billy Murray and actress Cameron Diaz are in the works to appear at the Pro-Am on Wednesday, May 24. Tournament play is May 25-28.
So Colonial Country Club has that going for them .... which is nice.
This is not finalized, but the tournament has its “fingers crossed” on both appearing, according to the source.
Murray, who is an avid golfer, played with Jordan Spieth last year during the Pro-Am and was arguably the biggest hit of the entire event.
Diaz is a well-known active athlete who is adept at surfing as well as playing golf. Per the highly reliable Southern California Golf Association, Diaz is “ranked” as the 26th-best golfer in Hollywood. Per Golf Digest, Diaz took to the game when she was dating Justin Timberlake.
In the past, the tournament has also landed actor Matthew Goode to participate in the Pro-Am. But putting Murray and Diaz together on the same course would be ... well, a “Cinderella story. Outta nowhere. It looks like a mirac... It’s in the hole! It’s in the hole! It’s in the hole!”
Mac Engel: 817-390-7697, @macengelprof
Comments