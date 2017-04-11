TCU grad with hip hop tribute to Tony Romo

Tony Romo’s tenure with the Dallas Cowboys is done, but his time with the Dallas Mavericks is just beginning.
The new CBS’ employee has all but retired from playing pro football, and since his announcement the love letters have been flowing Romo’s way.
Add to this list is a catchy number written and performed by TCU grad and up-and-coming hip hop artist Lou Charles.
I tossed out an idea to Lou about a Romo song and he ran with it. Enjoy.
