April 4, 2017 7:09 AM

Tony Romo’s final decision is the safe play — he’s retiring

By Mac Engel

The last pass of Tony Romo’s career will be a touchdown to Terrance Williams.

The great story from Burlington, Wisc., is done playing football, but maintaining a role in football. For a guy who made a career out of taking chances, his final act as a player is to make the safe play.

Per a Tweet from ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter and Todd Archer, Romo is going to be an analyst for a TV network rather than play another down.

The Cowboys had reportedly plan to release Romo today and designate him as a June 1 release. The hope and plan to trade Romo, most likely to Houston or Denver, never materialized. There was no trade market for Romo. There may have been a market for Romo as a free agent but that’s dead.

There is the reality he will be a 37-year-old man who has two little kids, with another on the way, who is concerned about his long-term health. Romo has suffered multiple serious injuries from his back to his ribs to his shoulder and God knows what else.

Walking pain free in his mid ‘40s had to be a factor in this decision.

I completely whiffed on this. When I watched him play in the regular-season finale in Philly I did not see a guy who looked like he wanted to quit. He had the look of a player who still wanted it, and knew he could still sling it because he could.

An injury in a preseason game in Seattle forced him to the bench to start the 2016 season, which opened the door for Dak Prescott. Romo played in only one game this season — at Philadelphia in Week 17.

Romo will end his career as one of the most prolific passers in team history who owns virtually all of the major statistical records for the Cowboys.

Since coming to the team as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Illinois, Romo started 127 games for the Cowboys and was 78-49 in the regular season. He was 2-4 in the postseason. He passed for 34,183 yards with 248 touchdowns and 117 interceptions.

Rather than play elsewhere and continue what is one of the most inspiring NFL careers this century, he is done.

Great run.

