Tony Romo’s final decision is the safe play — he’s retiring

How Romo's stats compare to other Cowboys quarterbacks, Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, Danny White and Don Meredith
Mark Hoffer
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) is retiring.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) warms up before the game as the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Redskins, at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, Sunday, December 28, 2014.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells (center),along with players Darian Barnes (left) and Tony Romo (right) wait for the start of the game. The New York Giants visit the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium in Irving,Texas.Photo made Sunday October 10 ,2004.
Ron Jenkins
Ron Jenkins
Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Chad Hutchinson, left, Quincy Carter, Tony Romo and Clint Stoerner go through drills at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Sunday July 27, 2003.
Ron T. Ennis
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) passes to tight end Gavin Escobar (89) for a first down in the third quarter as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-17 at Wembley Stadium, in London, England.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) eludes Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Nick Perry (53) at Lambeau Field Sunday January 11, 2015.
Ron Jenkins
Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) takes some snaps in warmups before the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo grins during the closing moments as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Cleveland Browns 35-10 in FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Sunday, November 6, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) practice before the game as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27 to 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) throws during warm-ups Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-27 Sunday December 14, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Ron Jenkins
Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo makes one of two big first quarter running plays to lead to the first touchdown against Indianapolis Colts in Arlington, TX Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014.
Ron T. Ennis
Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett instructs Tony Romo (9) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014, in Arlington, Texas.
Brandon Wade
AP
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett (left) celebrates with quarterback Tony Romo (9) following the team's win. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Detroit Lions 24-20 in the first round of the NFL Playoffs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Sunday January 4, 2014. (Star-Telegram/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass as backup Tony Romo (9) waits for his turn during practice at the Star in Frisco, Wednesday, January 11, 2016.
Jared L. Christopher
jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) and quarterback Tony Romo walk off the field after their 13-7 loss to the Washington Redskins at FedExField Sunday, September 12, 2010 in Landover, Md.
G.J. McCarthy
Dallas Morning News
Quarterback Tony Romo signs for fans during Dallas Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard, California Saturday August 14, 2010.
Ron Jenkins
Star-Telegram/Ron Jenkins
Tony Romo and Jon Kitna late in the game as the Dallas Cowboys play the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2010.
Ron T. Ennis
Star-Telegram/Ron T. Ennis
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) yells "c'mon" at wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) after Beasley failed to catch a third quarter pass as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 33-10 in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, November 27, 2014.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) is hit by New York Giants linebacker Michael Boley in second-quarter action at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Monday, October 25, 2010. The Giants won 41-35.
Khampha Bouaphanh
kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo watches his tee shot on No. 12 during the U.S. Open qualifier, in Carrollton, Texas, Thursday, May 20, 2010
Ron Heflin
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo lies on the field hurt as Dez Bryant checks on him in the second quarter while Referee John Perry calls timeout as the Dallas Cowboys lose to the New York Giants 41-35 at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Monday October 25, 2010.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) walks off the field following the second half an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at A&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Dallas won 42-21.
Brad Loper
