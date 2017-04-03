NFL, heed Jerry’s reasonable stance on weed

1:53 Rangers' Joey Gallo knows Opening Day will be a thrill Pause

1:20 Texas Rangers 3B Coach Tony Beasley delivers inspiring rendition of National Anthem on Opening Day

1:01 Stadium Links brings golf to Texas Rangers Globe Life Park

0:49 Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day

1:44 Jon Daniels reveals Rangers will demote Keone Kela

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:27 Habitat for Humanity house built in Sundance Square heads out of downtown

1:09 Hookers Grill onion burgers: "Support Your Local Hookers"

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side