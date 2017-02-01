Big Mac Podcast with TCU grad, local hip hop artist Lou Charles

Creative industries are notoriously difficult to enter, much less actually make a living. There’s a reason why (sane) people decide to sell insurance. Or become a doctor. Or a banker. Or a teacher. Or become a gun runner for an African warlord.
Any other job can be better than “the arts.” A “creative” job can be defeating, and the pay can stink worse than a Porta-potty. But if you are good, and are persistent, there is a home with a check.
TCU grad Lou Charles is discovering both.
The young man who calls Houston home has made a name for himself in the hip hop community. He’s talented, and he wants it. I have known him for a few years and it’s been both impressive and inspirational to watch him chase this, because now he’s catching some of what he wants.
The recording industry can be brutal to join for all of the normal reasons - it’s flooded with people, and it’s sadly overloaded with paranoid people who are not always the most trustworthy.
He joined me for a Big Mac Podcast where we talk about his career, entering the recording industry, his beloved Houston Rockets and his home town of Houston as the site of Super Bowl LI.
You can find Lou on Twitter here.
