Zeke, it's time to grow up

While the leadership of the Philadelphia Eagles are peacefully protesting against the greatest ever President of the United States, the leadership of the Dallas Cowboys plays with squirt guns shaped like a certain part of the male anatomy.

This is why we love the NFL.

According to our good friends at TMZ, Cowboys players Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were both in Key West, Fla. last weekend for a little "leadership council training." They went to local market where they bought squirt guns in the shape of a penis before a night of bar hopping.

Can't wait to buy my official "Dallas Cowboys Zeke Elliott Penis Squirt Gun" at the Pro Shop.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

This visit to the Keys comes only a few days after Zeke told us, in the absence of Jason Witten and departed veterans, how he wants to take on more of a leadership role with the team.





Zeke doesn't need to be a leader. He just needs to be an adult.





But Zeke knows, or fears, adults are boring. He's right. We are.

Adulting means taking care of a slew of junk you would rather give to someone else. Adulting means paying bills. Adulting means saying no. Adulting means going to bed before 11. Adulting means waking up before 7. Adulting means praying for five straight hours of sleep. Adulting means celebrating when no one calls you. At all.

Adulting is dull. And it also works.

Zeke will turn 23 next month, and Zeke needs to embrace the dreaded "adulting" just a bit more if the 2018 Dallas Cowboys are going to be something more than another 8-8 team.

That means fewer instances of being caught by TMZ out late.

The pictures from the Keys show Zeke being Zeke: Appearing just a bit bombed, and maybe under the influence of something else, too.

These behaviors have had no effect on Zeke the performer, either when he was in Columbus, Ohio at Ohio State or on the field with the Cowboys.

So why stop now?

Because these sort of things can lead to something else.

The six-game suspension levied by the NFL at Zeke last season was the first time in his life he had to pay for "something," even if the punishment was an over-reach by most rational standards.





Since the time "Zeke Prescott" entered the league together, the dynamic duo was known to hit Uptown, and other spots around Dallas, before calling it a night. Dak is known to shut it down early, while Zeke traditionally likes to call it a night sometime the next morning.

SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott after practice at The Star in Frisco, TX, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Max Faulknermfaulkner@star-telegram.com

That sort of behavior is to be expected of a 22-year-old with lots of money, and fame. It also has a shelf life. It leads to burn out.

Just go home.

Watch Amazon Prime's "All or Nothing" behind-the-scenes look at the 2017 Dallas Cowboys, and it's evident that Zeke does not quite get it. Or he didn't.

In the grand scheme of Dallas Cowboys screwups, Dak and Zeke having fun at a few bars in early June in the Keys is a nothing. It's not even a screw up. For Zeke, this is actually a tremendous positive step.





Zeke says he wants to be a leader when he doesn't need to fill that role.

Leadership is one of the more overrated virtues in an NFL locker room. Leadership is disguised as rah-rah speeches, or whomever is most accessible to the media, when in fact it's about production and being a pro. About being an adult.





The guys who produce, and avoid any negative headlines, are the leaders. Young guys look up to them because they made it. Guys look to them because they know they may be their best shot at thriving in the league.

All locker rooms have leaders. A leader tends to rise and form over time.

The Cowboys don't need Zeke to be a leader.

They just need him to be an adult.