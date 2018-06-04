Don't fault Schloss for looking around; irritated fans should get over it

The easiest, and in hindsight maybe the best, course of action for Jim Schlossnagle to do was to simply follow the same steps people in his scenario do all the time.

Step 1: Lie.

Step 2: Lie.

Step 3: Repeat Steps 1 and 2.

Whenever a college coach is approached to take a different job the No. 1 priority is to assault the truth. When the possibility of leaving TCU to become the next head baseball coach at Mississippi State came up, Schloss didn't lie.





He said he was curious. That he wanted to see.

Don't fault the man.

This process actually lasted a few months, but on Sunday he officially took his name out of consideration for the position.

Just Schloss telling the truth alone irritated a few TCU administrators, and fans. They wanted to hear him profess his undying love and devotion to their school, which means to reject any other potential suitor.

Looking at Mississippi State did not entail him using it as leverage for more cash, because he didn't. Looking at Mississippi State and having conversations with them about the job does not crush his devotion to TCU.

"Through the process it reconfirmed that TCU and Fort Worth is the place for me and my family and we love it here," Schloss told me late Monday afternoon as he prepared to follow what is the least favorite part of a college baseball coaches' calendar — the MLB amateur draft.





TCU baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle won his 700th game Tuesday night. It's his 623rd win since becoming coach at TCU before the 2004 season.

Schloss has looked at different jobs before, and they called him. Among the other notables are Auburn, more than 10 years ago, and Texas, two years ago.

Again, both called him. He's not out calling head hunters, and he is not on a mission to flee University Drive in Fort Worth.

The point of irritation for administrators, when a coach looks at another job, is they see it as a demand for more. More salary. More money for facilities. More money for assistants.





More.

"More" is a big reason why Florida State let football coach Jimbo Fisher take the Texas A&M job; he routinely asked for more from FSU. Of course, there were other 75 million other reasons Jimbo left, too.

Administrators don't often discern where the "more" is going; it's just "more."

More will be coming to TCU baseball, specifically updating Lupton Stadium.

The immediate priority for TCU athletics is to secure funding for the $100 million for luxury suites and a premium area for the east side of Amon G. Carter Stadium.

When that proposed plan is done, likely in 2020, TCU baseball will get more.

And Schloss will be there.