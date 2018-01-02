Texas A&M fell for the loser’s hymn of “S-E-C! S-E-C!”

More Videos 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night Pause 1:48 Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold 2:29 In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions 3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 1:41 Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:02 Littering in Texas could cost you time and money 1:03 American Airlines didn't make the 2017 list of best airlines. See who did 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:32 Homeless people forced out of Fort Worth's "tent city" 0:31 Bridges ice over in Fort Worth Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions Aggies don't use pom-poms and they don't boo the opposing team, but they definitely have their own gameday rituals. Get to know Texas A&M's most unique traditions in just 90 seconds. Aggies don't use pom-poms and they don't boo the opposing team, but they definitely have their own gameday rituals. Get to know Texas A&M's most unique traditions in just 90 seconds. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

Aggies don't use pom-poms and they don't boo the opposing team, but they definitely have their own gameday rituals. Get to know Texas A&M's most unique traditions in just 90 seconds. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com