Texas A&M fell for the loser’s hymn of “S-E-C! S-E-C!”

Alabama will play Georgia for the College Football national title, which if you believe the good people who comprise Aggie Nation is just as good as a Texas A&M playing for the championship, too.
One of the true genius pieces of sports marketing is the SEC’s successful cultivation of the preposterous, bordering on offensive, notion that all conference members share in the others’ success.
The thunderous chant of “S-E-C! S-E-C! S-E-C!” is a marketing gimmick made for losers.
Should Georgia defeat Alabama on Jan. 8 in Atlanta, those who should be celebrating are Dawg fans and the gamblers who picked the game.
Should Nick Saban lose that game, don’t think a lot of Bama fans will be chanting, “S-E-C! S-E-C!” in the final minutes as the mascot UGA snores on the sideline.
Do you think Auburn fans are chanting “S-E-C!” knowing that it defeated both Georgia and ‘Bama late in the season?
Were Texas fans rooting for Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl? How many Michigan fans were pulling for Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl?
And when the fans (cough-cough, Aggies) who throw in your face that the SEC “gets all the money!” from this big game, ask them how much of this cash the SEC sends their way, for their own pockets. Does this increased SEC revenue result in a reduction of ticket prices at Kyle Field? Does all of this money mean a rebate on A&M tuition? Does more SEC title cash translate into $100 at the university bookstore?
Only the truly desperate embrace “S-E-C! S-E-C!” as a means of accomplishment of their own.
Georgia/Bama national championship just means that A&M, Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri, Vanderbilt et al. simply play in a football league that consistently has about six teams that contend for being the best in the nation. While there may be revenue distribution, there is no national title distribution.
If/when Alabama wins, the Aggies will not receive a “10/7/17; 27-19 L to National Champion Alabama” ring, although it would make a nice banner (sorry — too easy).
No human, or alien, can dispute that the SEC is the best football conference when the results overwhelmingly say it is. The argument is that “S-E-C! S-E-C!” reflects not the conference, but rather six schools: Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Tennessee. That is the SEC; the rest are just members.
Those six have won every SEC title since 1976-77. Even then, one of the six managed a piece of it: Kentucky tied Georgia for the championship.
Ole Miss’ last SEC title was 1963-64. Mississippi State last won the SEC in 1941-42. The other SEC title winners since 1933 are Tulane and Georgia Tech.
The SEC is now up to 14 conference members, and virtually nothing has changed about the top of the league. Over the last 40 years, the greatness of the SEC comes from six teams, and the downtrodden who receive their crumbs somehow think their national titles somehow reflect on them.
Don’t be fooled, Aggies. There is the SEC, while the rest just chant, “S-E-C! S-E-C! S-E-C!”
