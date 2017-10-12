Mac Engel

Why Jaylon Smith’s flashy tackle stats mean nothing

By Mac Engel

tengel@star-telegram.com

October 12, 2017 11:11 AM

In another example of how misleading and worthless statistics can sometimes be, Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith ranks 11th in the NFL in tackles.

That feat is simultaneously amazing and disappointing.

It’s amazing Smith has been on the field for 41 tackles. It’s disappointing that of those 41 tackles, only one has mattered.

The Cowboys are 2-3 and there is plenty to like, starting with the play of the quarterback, to the courage of the Cowboys’ commitment to creating the perception of honoring the flag.

After that, there is plenty to dislike, starting with a defense that is far worse than projected. Those initial projections were not exactly flattering, either. The team ranks 21st in total defense, and 29th in points allowed.

The Cowboys scored 30 points in each of the last two games at home and lost. Do you know how hard that is to achieve?

One of the reasons is they are weak up the middle, which includes interior linemen, safety and linebacker. The absence of Sean Lee to a hamstring issue the last two weeks makes them vulnerable, because right now Jaylon Smith can’t play.

The inclusion of Smith to this defense has done nothing, and it’s not his fault. Until December, or maybe even September 2018, Jaylon Smith gets a pass.

He should not be playing this much. He has started every game this season, when he should be a spot duty player.

Smith shredded his knee in his final game at Notre Dame on New Year’s Day in 2016, which is why he was a second-round draftee rather than the top-five pick he had been projected.

More Videos

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule 1:14

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule

Pause
Packers and Cowboys fans may hate each other during the game, but first they love to tailgate - together 2:08

Packers and Cowboys fans may hate each other during the game, but first they love to tailgate - together

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Rams game? 0:46

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Rams game?

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Celebrity chef coaches north Texas 4H students in the fine art of barbecue 3:46

Celebrity chef coaches north Texas 4H students in the fine art of barbecue

She thought the DUI test was a mistake, but then her deputy boyfriend proposed 1:34

She thought the DUI test was a mistake, but then her deputy boyfriend proposed

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 2:25

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

The State Fair Chronicles: Midway Maneuvers 1:03

The State Fair Chronicles: Midway Maneuvers

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 2:48

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem

  • Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com

He did not play last season, thus making 2017 his real rookie year.

So he’s a rookie, and he is still coming off a major knee injury. To say he’s a bust, as I did a few months ago, is obviously premature. It’s a testament to his work ethic he’s made it this far.

It’s also a testament to the Cowboys needing him to play.

According to the fantasy football website fantasypros.com, Smith has played 260 snaps this season for an average of just over 50 per game. Those figures are not good.

Jaylon Smith is a JAG (just a guy), and the Cowboys defense has a surplus of them. He’s also a JAG who is clearly not 100 percent. His leg may never allow him to be the top-five player he was projected, but we don’t know that yet.

And, even if he had been healthy, guys selected in the top five miss all the time. Healthy first-round picks are often just JAGs.

To date he has 41 tackles and one forced fumble. No sacks. No quarterback hurries. No pass breakups. No fumble recoveries. The fumble he forced against the New York Giants in Week 1 was recovered by the Giants.

I looked at every one of the plays he was credited with a tackle or an assist, and but one made a difference: that forced fumble. Eventually he will have to make plays that cause disruption, or are at, or close to, the line of scrimmage. That has not happened yet.

What he has done is collect a lot of tackles. It’s where these tackles are happening is the issue.

The plays on which he has been credited with a tackle have gone for an average of 6.7 yards. Seven have gone for 10 or more yards.

None of his plays has been a stop at the line of scrimmage. Two have been for 1-yard gains. Seven have been for 3 yards or less.

There is a reason why his ranking on Pro Football Focus is the least-good on the team.

This is not an anti-Jaylon Smith rant. That’s not possible.

He is infectiously optimistic. Spend two minutes with him and you will be convinced he could scale Everest with an angry grizzly bear attached to his back. This is a man you want to succeed.

He’s only 23, cut from limestone and his credentials at Notre Dame were impressive. It’s in there.

The question for the Cowboys: Can he get there? They are going to give him every opportunity to do that this season, even if it is against the best interests of the defense or his career.

He should not be out there this often, even if he has the 11th most tackles in the NFL.

Because once you get past that rankings, you’ll see the numbers aren’t much.

In nearly every case, it’s on the player. Not on this one.

For a while, give Jaylon Smith a pass.

Mac Engel: @macengelprof

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule 1:14

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule

Pause
Packers and Cowboys fans may hate each other during the game, but first they love to tailgate - together 2:08

Packers and Cowboys fans may hate each other during the game, but first they love to tailgate - together

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Rams game? 0:46

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Rams game?

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Celebrity chef coaches north Texas 4H students in the fine art of barbecue 3:46

Celebrity chef coaches north Texas 4H students in the fine art of barbecue

She thought the DUI test was a mistake, but then her deputy boyfriend proposed 1:34

She thought the DUI test was a mistake, but then her deputy boyfriend proposed

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 2:25

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

The State Fair Chronicles: Midway Maneuvers 1:03

The State Fair Chronicles: Midway Maneuvers

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 2:48

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem

  • Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

    Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre had two hits, including a three-run homer, but credited Cole Hamels and his new mustache for Friday's 10-0 win over the Angels (Video by Stefan Stevenson).

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

View More Video