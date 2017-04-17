Rangers’ problems extend beyond closer, but Dyson must be demoted

Rangers’ manager Jeff Banister doesn’t have to go United on Sam Dyson but one more blown save by his closer this month and Ray Davis himself may reallocate the pitcher to Double A.

One more blown save by Dyson this month and no amount of Pepsi is going to save him.

Banister did right by his guy by giving him another chance on Sunday in Seattle, and now he has to do right by his team by going to someone else.

In a six-month season a manager must stick by his guys who have consistently put up numbers or risk clubhouse revolt. But this Dyson skid is not the equivalent of Rougned Odor swinging his way through an 0-for-21 streak.

Dyson has blown a season’s worth of saves in the first two weeks of the season. In his six appearances this season, only once has he not permitted a base runner.

Dyson is costing his team wins that even in a season as long as baseball are eventually precious. As a veteran, Dyson gets it and even he knows he must be Shawn Tolleson’d.

In 4.1 innings this season, Sam Dyson has allowed 14 hits and 13 earned runs. His ERA is 27.00

Dyson is good enough to earn the job back but now is no time for tryouts.

This is a scary thought: Matt Bush will make or break the Rangers in 2017, which illustrates just how shaky this whole operation was from the moment the team began spring training.

And that is completely on the general manager/president of baseball operations, who has spent his team into playoff contention but not World Series contention.

It is on Jon Daniels to fix his $175 million payroll team and, by the looks of it, he needs your prayers because he is stuck with these players.

Bush should be the team’s closer. He has the best stuff in the bullpen, complete with the power necessary to strikeout the side, like he did Sunday on 11 pitches in the eighth inning.

Jeff Banister addresses Sam Dyson after Sunday's loss Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister said that the ninth inning got away from Sam Dyson on Sunday beginning with the first batter (video by Jeff Wilson).

The Rangers’ 10 errors are tied for the fifth most in MLB.

But no one knows if he can do it over the course of a season because he’s never done it. Standing at 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, he does not possess prototypical size, either.

And now he’s dealing with a shoulder issue that required a cortisone shot.

Jeremy Jeffress is another version of a Dyson; he’s not a strikeout guy, but while in Milwaukee he was decent as a closer.

Although JD said Keone Kela “is an option,” he can’t be trusted until he demonstrates he’s a trust-worthy adult. After this talented hot-head’s well-earned demotion to the minors, he’s allowed five hits in four innings at Triple A Round Rock.

It’s Matt Bush, or it’s Matt Bush.

At this point Sam Dyson should not see the ninth inning until he proves to his teammates and himself that he can get guys out. At all. His confidence has to be shot, and his teammates’ confidence in him can’t be too far behind.

In fairness to JD, Banister, pitching coach Doug Brocail and Dyson, there were no signs that he was set to toss batting practice once the regular season began.

The Rangers’ payroll of $175.3 million is the sixth highest in MLB.

In three spring training appearances for the Rangers, he didn’t allow a run. In five appearances for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, he struckout four and did not allow a hit, a walk or a run.

Relievers routinely blow hot and cold and it’s simply a matter of time when they lose it. As evidenced by his season so far, Dyson has lost it. With a salary of $3.5 million, the team could flush him but he’s been too good to evict because of a rotten start.

That said, to put the third-worst start in baseball all on Dyson is incorrect.

One of the least appreciated strengths of the Rangers in each of the last two seasons has been the fact it plays in the weakest division in baseball. Law of averages says eventually the American League West was no longer going to be a dog. If the Astros, Mariners and Angels are improved, a third consecutive Rangers AL West title is not happening.

The defense, a problem each of the last two years, looks to be the same, and third baseman Adrian Beltre is still hurt.

And now their bullpen is a mess.

JD, you built it. Now you fix it.