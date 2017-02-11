Thus far, Yu not that much better than C.J.

The announcement didn’t generate much ’round these parts, but the man the Texas Rangers essentially traded for Yu Darvish retired this week. C.J. Wilson wants to be the next Danica Patrick. Or something.
C.J. was/is cocky and he had a big mouth, but in the end it turned out he was the better dollar-for-dollar deal than Yu.
This was another high-dollar move for which Rangers GM/President/Asst. Manager Jon Daniels feels the burn. He fell in love with the big-name, hard thrower from Japan rather than simply appreciating what he already had in C.J.
For you analytics geeks out there who howl at such an assertion, the numbers bear this out. Yu has this season to prove adding him was the better move than letting C.J. walk.
C.J. got under your skin because he was unafraid of his opinion and talked liked he was a big-time No. 1, which shadowed the fact he was a good, No. 2 major league starter.
The Rangers were tired of dealing with his personality, which is only slightly ironic given the fact that they will let Yu Darvish do whatever he wants.
Of the many good players who performed well here in DFW over the decades, C.J. ranks among the least appreciated ever. He was a terrible postseason pitcher, but the Rangers have not won a playoff series, or reached the World Series again, since he left.
Going from "don't walk that guy" to teaching my daughter how to walk. #2017Goals— C.J. Wilson (@str8edgeracer) February 10, 2017
In the December 2011, the Angels signed Wilson to a five-year, $77.5 million contract.
The Rangers were never serious about matching that offer to keep Wilson. They needed the necessary cash to make a run at Yu, who at the time was the biggest Japanese export since the Honda Accord.
To make Yu a Ranger the team paid $51.7 million in a posting fee for the rights to negotiate with him. He eventually agreed to a six-year, $60 million deal with the Rangers in January 2012.
That’s $111.7 million in guaranteed money to complete this transaction; since his arrival he has been overpowering, and underwhelming.
He’s a more talented pitcher than Wilson, but not $30 million better. It’s apparent by now he’s not the No. 1 hammer the Rangers planned on acquiring, and the clear upgrade over Wilson.
The amazing development since this pitching “exchange” was made was that Wilson turned out to be the better bargain.
In five years with the Angels, Wilson was 51-35 with a 3.87 ERA in 119 starts that covered 722 1/3 innings.
The 2015 season was the first time he had arm issues — he had a shoulder deal — that limited him to 21 starts. The injury essentially forced him to retire.
In 444 career MLB games, C.J. Wilson was 94-70 with a 3.74 ERA between the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels.
Until then he had been a consistent, and effective, No. 2/3 starter in Cali.
In that same time, Yu is 46-30 with a 3.29 ERA in 100 starts that covered 645 2/3 innings. He missed the entire 2015 season because of Tommy John surgery, and thus far Yu’s strength is his ability to strike out the entire ballpark.
The overall production has not been that much better than C.J., especially in the playoffs.
The knock on C.J. when he left town was that in the postseason he was good enough to get smacked.
Indeed, he was horrific in the postseason; in nine postseason starts with the Rangers, he won one game with an ERA over six. In four World Series starts with the Rangers, he was 0-2.
That was the reason the Rangers wanted away from C.J. He was good enough to get you close. Kinda like a certain pitcher from Japan who “has five pitches” and can sling it 95 mph.
In four seasons with the Rangers, Yu Darvish has 812 strikeouts in 645 2/3 innings.
In C.J.’s postseason place, Yu is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA. He’s allowed seven earned runs in 11 2/3 postseason innings. Against Toronto in the 2016 ALDS, he tossed an effective batting practice session as he gave up four home runs in five innings.
Now, Yu is younger — he’s 30 — whereas C.J. is 36. No baseball fan who has watched these two men pitch could possibly say that C.J. Wilson is as talented as, or as good as, Yu Darvish. He’s not.
With great talent, and $30 million more counting on the books, comes hefty expectations. Both the Rangers, and their fans, expected more from Yu than C.J.; we know he is the better pitcher.
Thus far Yu has turned out to be a more dominant but only slightly better pitcher than C.J.
The Rangers are going to make making every effort to re-sign Darvish, who can be a free agent after the 2017 season, but Yu has this season to prove definitively he was the better than the race car driver he replaced.
Thus far the only difference is the size of the check, and the disappointment.
Listen to Mac Engel every Tuesday and Thursday on Shan & RJ from 5:30-10 a.m. on 105.3 The Fan.
Mac Engel: 817-390-7697, @macengelprof
