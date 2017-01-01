Romo took Cowboys as far as he could but it’s Dak’s turn

1:24 Tony Romo says he showed he can be the same guy Pause

1:28 Arlington Bowie grabs berth in FWISD title game over Wyatt

1:27 Dunbar ousted by Lewisville in FWISD semifinal

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

5:07 OD Wyatt outlasts Austin LBJ in overtime, 75-71, at FWISD Classic

0:41 Who inspires TCU's Kenny Hill to always work for his job

0:43 Gary Patterson has a sobering stat for TCU

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:35 Police Athletic League starts boxing program