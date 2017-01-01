Romo took Cowboys as far as he could but it’s Dak’s turn

Tony Romo, completing a pass Sunday against the Eagles, was sharp in his only series that culminated with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Williams.
Max Faulkner
Tony Romo strolls off the field after Sunday’s game, during which he might have thrown his last pass as a Cowboy.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) makes his way up the tunnel after the game as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) passes to running back Darren McFadden (20) for a first down during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in third quarter action as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Mark Sanchez (3) tries to escape from Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) only to be sacked by defensive end Vinny Curry (75) bring up fourth down during the third quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Bennie Logan (96) and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) shake hands after the game as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead (13) gets the ball down to the 6-yard line in front of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills (31) during the third quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys strong safety Barry Church (42) stops Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles (43) for short yardage during the first quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) scaks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the fourth quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) runs over Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) and is eventually brought down by Philadelphia Eagles middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during the first quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey (5) kicks is good with punter Chris Jones (6) holding during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving (95) and middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens (59) get pressure on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) makes an over the shoulder catch for a first down with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills (31) and strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) defending during the third quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Damien Wilson (57) puts pressure on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden (20) picks a first down as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nolan Carroll (22) gives chase during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) tries to stay warm on the bench during the fourth quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys OC Scott Linehan talks to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Mark Sanchez (3) during the third quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) catches a quarterback Tony Romo (9) touchdown pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nolan Carroll (22) during the second quarter during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) celebrates with guard Zack Martin (70) and the rest of the offense line after catches a quarterback Tony Romo (9) touchdown pass during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden (20) and Philadelphia Eagles free safety Rodney McLeod (23) bang helmets for a first down during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) passes to running back Darren McFadden (20) for a first down during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Challenger, a non-releasable Bald Eagle, flies in during the national anthem as the Dallas Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Challenger will next fly at the Cotten Bowl in Arlington.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Mark Sanchez (3) replaces quarterback Tony Romo (9) during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Mark Sanchez (3) winces in pain after throwing an interception during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) and center Travis Frederick (72) go over the plays during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Mark Sanchez (3) makes his way up the tunnel after the game as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) hands off to running back Terrell Watson in their own end zone during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys strong safety Barry Church (42) brings the heat to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys OC Scott Linehan and head coach Jason Garrett calling plays during the third quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) meet at mid field after the game as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick (32) stops Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton (47) after picking up a first down during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys free safety Byron Jones (31) doesn't get called for interference on this incomplete pass to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jack Crawford (58) tackles Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Byron Marshall (39) for a 5 yard loss during the third quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Andrew Gachkar (52) and defensive end Jack Crawford (58) sack Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the third quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) makes an over the shoulder catch for a first down with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills (31) and strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) defending during the third quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
With the ball on the Philadelphia Eagles 6 yard line Dallas Cowboys quarterback Mark Sanchez (3) has to take a time out during the third quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey (5) kicks a field goal with punter Chris Jones (6) holding during the third quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Mark Sanchez (3) claps after kicker Dan Bailey (5) field goal during the third quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) gets called for face-masking on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the third quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) shakes Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Bennie Logan (96) hand after the game as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) scores a third quarter in front of Dallas Cowboys strong safety Jeff Heath (38) as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) talks to tight end Jason Witten (82) on the bench during the fourth quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) tries to stay warm on the bench during the fourth quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys DT Richard Ash pressures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the fourth quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Steven Means (51) blocks a punt by Dallas Cowboys punter Chris Jones (6) during the fourth quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Dallas Cowboys strong safety Jeff Heath (38) tries to block defensive end Steven Means (51).
Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar (89) and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Najee Goode (52) scramble for a blocked punt by Dallas Cowboys punter Chris Jones (6) during the fourth quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Terrell Watson scores fourth quarter a touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Mark Nzeocha (53) as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
