As the backup, Tony Romo should have played

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault Pause

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

1:58 Fort Worth police chief responds to Jacqueline Craig arrest video

2:38 Mother and daughter who were arrested speak in front of police station

1:10 American Airlines new premium economy

1:24 Fort Worthy: Why do we have the cattle drive?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say