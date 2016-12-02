In Cowboys’ frighteningly ugly game, Zeke was ruggedly beautiful

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims Pause

1:11 Crowley couple slain, adopted son arrested

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

2:22 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the season opener