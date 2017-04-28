Yo, Adrian! Cowboys grab a Taco in festive Philly

Yo, Adrian! Tacos for everybody!

The Dallas Cowboys needed defense, and in an NFL Draft reported to be deep in talent, there was no reason Thursday night to scale any Rocky-like museum steps to find one.

With the 28th pick in the draft, the Cowboys selected Vidauntae “Taco” Charlton, a 6-foot-6, 278-pound defensive end from Michigan.

It wasn’t a reach. The Cowboys patiently waited their turn, a philosophy of recent years that is finally reaping rewards.

Described as somewhat of a late bloomer, Charlton didn’t become a full-time starter for the Wolverines until his senior season. But he blossomed when coach Jim Harbaugh switched from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3. He finished with 9 1/2 sacks and was named first team All-Big Ten.

Once again, Taco’s pedigree is part of the recent trend at Cowboys, Inc.

Last year’s No. 1 pick, Ezekiel Elliott, was from traditional college football power Ohio State. First-round 2014 choice Zack Martin was from Notre Dame.

Drafting dominant players from the Power Five conferences is a strategy you can go to the playoffs on.

As a unique and compelling visual, Philadelphia was a knockout Thursday night as host of the NFL’s annual pick-fest.

Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett, the overall No. 1 pick, missed a true spectacle by sitting this one out in Arlington.

Like the original Rocky movie that inspired it, the notion of staging pro football’s second-greatest event in a makeshift outdoor “theater” worked like a charm.

In other words, the weather cooperated.

I’m not sure when the NFL decided the draft needed to pivot from a business gathering to a Woodstock with souvenir stands, but it’s likely never going back. Clearly, there is money to be made.

Which brings in Jerry Jones, naturally. Jerry hasn’t found the Super Bowl in 21 years, but he can spot a dollar bill in the road from a mile away.

As several on ESPN originally reported, Owner Jones wants to host next year’s NFL Draft. He doesn’t have an art museum or a Rocky statue, as Philly did, but he has plenty of parking and a weather-proof, 12,000-seat stadium.

According to ESPN, the Cowboys are favorites to host the 2018 event, though it remains to be seen what influence the unique show in Philadelphia could have on the vote.

Philadelphia reportedly also wants to host next year’s draft, as do Kansas City and Green Bay.

Jones’ indoor facility, The Star in Frisco, seems as much an ideal TV studio as a football stadium. But will the league be swayed by the sprawling festival atmosphere it saw on Philadelphia’s Ben Franklin Parkway?

The NFL reportedly dumped $20 million on adapting the Museum of Art and its Rocky steps to provide the stage and backdrop for the draft. It wouldn’t have to do half as much here, and I’m sure Owner Jones could find party room on the grounds for draft attendees who just want to share in the experience.

As for this first night of the draft, Owner Jones has to be pleased. Garrett and Solomon Thomas, who was drafted No. 3 by the 49ers, were rated as the best two defensive ends in the draft.

Charlton was on most draft lists as no worse than fourth or fifth.

Patience rewarded the Jones family. And maybe next year they’ll get to roll out the red carpet themselves.