Romo showing his cheeky side by giving Garrett the cold shoulder

Just leave, Tony Romo.
Take the money and go.
There’s no need to be publicly dissing the head coach, the guy who believed in you from the day he arrived, the friend who put his own job on the line to build the entire Dallas Cowboys roster around you.
There’s no need to be giving a public cold shoulder to Jason Garrett.
Yet, here’s Romo, the fresh prince of CBS, making a cheeky point this week to delineate Owner Jones as a guy who “loved me and wanted good things for me.”
“There wasn’t anybody who stood up for me more last year,” Romo told radio station KRLD/105.3 The Fan.
Stood up for him? On what?
On Romo wanting Garrett to bench a quarterback who had taken the Cowboys to an 8-1 record by mid-November?
That is exactly what Romo means. And it again shows how disingenuous his much-lauded November concession speech was.
We all know something magical is happening to our team ... Ultimately, it’s about the team. It’s what we’ve preached our entire lives.
Tony Romo, back in November
“We all know something magical is happening to our team,” Romo said that day at the Cowboys’ headquarters in Frisco.
“I think Dak [Prescott] knows that I have his back. And I think I know that he has mine. Ultimately, it’s about the team. It’s what we’ve preached our entire lives.”
What a pile of poo.
Romo was full-ready to “have” rookie Prescott’s back —by taking his job away. Romo was ready to scrap the best story in pro football last season — the Cowboys’ riveting turnaround.
To him, it wasn’t about the team or the magical season. He wanted to play, as all players who have lost their jobs do.
But when Garrett informed him — in the middle of what would become an 11-game winning streak behind Prescott — that there would be no midseason starting quarterback competition, Romo went to the podium and dramatically abdicated the job that he apparently still felt belonged to him.
Also in that November address to the media, Romo tried to describe the situation he was in.
“Now we have to start all over,” he said. “You almost feel like an outsider. Coaches are sympathetic, but they still have to coach, and you’re not there.
“It’s a dark place. Probably the darkest it’s ever been.”
Garrett had to be sympathetic, but his first obligation was to his then-8-1 team. Sticking with Prescott ranks as Garrett’s defining moment as a head coach. It took guts. It made sense.
And it helped to earn Garrett honors as NFL coach of the year.
Sorry, but I’m still not buying the new CBS guy’s claim of not wanting to be an NFL quarterback again. He must not have been hearing what he wanted to hear from the Texans and Broncos — a guarantee of a full-season, No. 1 starting gig.
If Romo didn’t like Garrett’s decision back in November, he should have said as much at his so-called from-the-heart speech that day.
Instead, Romo has seemed this week to be lathering up Owner Jones, the man who paid him multiple millions, at the expense of even the slightest nod toward his former coach and friend.
His whole November speech was just a lot of spin. Romo didn’t even speak to Garrett before going to the media room that day.
Players get replaced. Coaches have to win. If Romo felt he was put in “a dark place” by Garrett, there is plenty of company there.
Also in November, Romo notably said, “If you think for a second that I don’t want to be out there, then you’ve probably never felt the pure ecstasy of competing and winning. That hasn’t left me. In fact it may burn more now than ever.”
That doesn’t sound like a career TV guy to me.
But it’s no reason to publicly be giving the cold shoulder to your former head coach.
Just go, Tony Romo.
