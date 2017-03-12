In its revival season, TCU earned the right to keep dancing

0:55 Rangers Andrew Cashner optimistic after exam Pause

2:05 Mike Hauschild pleased with latest audition for Rangers rotation

1:32 TCU's Dixon on Big 12 tourney run, likely NIT bid

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

3:20 Ryan Gosling and the cast of Terrence Malick's Song to Song open SXSW

0:58 Texas comptroller talks about possibility of gold depository

0:51 Search for missing boater will be suspended until daylight Wednesday

1:22 A.J. Griffin pleased with Saturday start for Rangers

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8