Why is Josh Hamilton so insistent about playing?

In the summer of 2010, Josh Hamilton was Superman.
He batted .359, had 75 extra-base hits, drove in 130 runs and led the Texas Rangers into their first World Series.
In the summer of 2010, when Josh Hamilton was earning the American League’s Most Valuable Player award, his daughters were 9, 5 and 2 years old. The youngest, Stella Faith Hamilton, had yet to arrive.
Maybe, therefore, that’s his motivation. His daughters never really got to see him play. Maybe that’s why Josh Hamilton, at age 35 and with $112 million already earned in his baseball career, keeps insisting he still wants to be in the major leagues.
For the second time since this spring training camp began, Hamilton flew back to Houston on Sunday to have his ailing left knee examined.
Hamilton made the same trip last week to see his orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Walt Lowe. No new structural damage was found, Hamilton received an injection, and he returned here to begin a minimal impact recovery program.
He was not getting the response he was hoping for. So both Josh and Dr. Lowe felt he should get back down there.
Rangers assistant GM Mike Daly
For what, you may ask?
Hamilton had major surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament of the same knee eight months ago. He agreed to a minor league deal with the Rangers and arrived in Arizona, ready to win a big-league job.
What a comeback it would have been, eh, Angels? But that’s the 2008 story, and it’s already been written.
Hamilton’s last all-star season was five years ago, his final season with the Rangers. Since September 4, 2014, Hamilton has only played in 51 major league games.
Frankly, he wasn’t very good in those 51, either. Strikeouts were up, homers were down. His strength still seems to be there, but his bat speed doesn’t.
Before the Rangers convened in Surprise, there was talk about Hamilton possibly contending for the first base job, a position he’s never played. But that talk vanished when the tean acquired Mike Napoli.
Hamilton is having trouble making a comeback to his underwhelming 2014-15 form, much less playing like a 2010 or 2012 Superman again.
So how’s a guy who hasn’t shown yet that he can still run going to win a starting spot in left field?
I get it, though. Hamilton went through a very public celebrity divorce and reportedly fought hard (and expensively) to gain joint custody of his children. Now that they are old enough to understand and appreciate what made people rise to their feet and cheer their father, Josh would like them to witness it first-hand.
It’s a fairy tale, though. A happy-ever-after ending that is just not meant to be.
His best bet, it says here, is to forget the comeback and, instead, retire from the game with the dignity his Roman candle of a major league career deserves. Hold the ceremony during a Rangers home stand.
He and his daughters can hear the cheers one more time.
Sadly, that’s about the best he can hope for at this point.
