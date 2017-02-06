Falcons’ collapse leaves them whistling in the Super Bowl dark

1:01 TCU's Jamie Dixon: 'We're just getting better, and that's what you want' Pause

1:03 Kurt Thomas reflects on this TCU team, jersey retirement

0:31 TCU's Kurt Thomas: Billy Tubbs' system, my game were 'a perfect marriage'

0:52 Frogs react to getting a win on Kurt Thomas' day at TCU

2:34 TCU retires jersey of standout Kurt Thomas

1:02 Gary Patterson 'fired up' that TCU recruiting class not high-rated

1:08 Jamie Dixon credits 'The Believers' and Trent Johnson in TCU's success

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies