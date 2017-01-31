Patriots’ Garoppolo: better QB trade bait than Romo?

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo Pause

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

4:53 Vigil for refugees in Dallas

0:54 Junior bull rider goes for wild ride at Stock Show

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

1:05 Watch an unforgettable father-daughter dance at wedding in McKinney

3:20 Cole Hamels motivated for big 2017 season with Rangers

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story