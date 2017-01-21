Full house, but TCU’s Frogs still waiting for their breakthrough night

7:42 Former Texas Longhorn Ricky Williams questioned by Tyler police Pause

0:41 Rangers manager Jeff Banister on being asked by fan how he compares to Ron Washington

1:22 Rangers coach Tony Beasley on 'special moment' he learned he beat cancer

0:40 Rangers coaches Tony Beasley and Steve Buechele run grounder drills Thursday

1:15 Pudge Rodriguez proud to be first-ballot Hall of Famer

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:49 Thousands march in Fort Worth to promote women’s rights