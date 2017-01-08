Cowboys must score points to have a prayer against Packers, Rodgers

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration Pause

1:43 Texas Rangers choose HKS to build their new ballpark

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

1:51 Emma and Travis Heim bringing BBQ to Magnolia Ave

3:24 Dungeons & Dragons are alive and well in Arlington

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:50 Mavs coach Rick Carlisle talks about decision making down stretch

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?