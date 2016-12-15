Rangers will have another record payroll, as Daniels puts on post-holiday roster touches

0:25 Nowitzki working on his outside game Pause

3:04 High School Huddle: All signs point to another state title for Aledo

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

2:07 Keeping up with the Joneses at the state semifinals

1:25 Jason Witten confident Dak Prescott will bounce back Sunday

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks