If Prescott struggles again, Romo’s bravado must be considered

The worst part wasn’t losing to the Giants, as it turned out.
It’s been the radio talk shows, the Twitter trolls and the told-you-so national columnists who apparently were just waiting for Dak Prescott to ... what, exactly?
To remind us he’s just a rookie?
I’m going to pull a Jerry here and say, like Owner Jones always does when asked a prickly question, I knew that.
But Prescott being backed into a cold and unfamiliar corner was only a part of his troubles Sunday night against the New York Giants. The Giants, as did the Minnesota Vikings the week before and as will the Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday, have a formidable and well-tutored defense.
And when defenses gain the upper hand, things can happen to an opposing offense. Receivers find themselves too challenged to gain some open space. Catching the football becomes a mental task they’re not prepared to meet.
When defenses dominate, even the best offensive lines can begin to wobble. The quarterback suddenly finds himself with a collapsing pocket and less time. He starts throwing a half-second too soon or a couple of feet to the left.
That isn’t meant to be an excuse for Prescott, who on Sunday played his worst game as a professional.
Hopefully, instead, it reminds the citizens of Tony Romo Nation that there Sunday, but for the grace of Jason Garrett’s patience, could have gone Romo. And were you ready for that?
Tony hasn’t played an NFL regular season game in nearly 13 months. He’s only played in two since September 2015.
Be careful, in other words, what you’re clamoring for. The Romo you see — and I’m still convinced he will play at some point this season — may not look like the one you remember.
But there’s this: When Prescott has been pressured over these past two sub-par games, he seems to have rushed reading his pass progressions. Instead of the 10- and 15-yard routes he had regularly been connecting with, the rookie quarterback has hurriedly dumped the ball off — and the Giants were waiting for it.
Romo, on the other hand, might have waited a little longer Sunday for someone to break free. He would take a sack for the chance to hit a big play — that’s just Romo.
To me, that is the only valid argument going forward for subbing Romo, as needed. He can read defenses. He has the bravado to take the risk to get the reward.
Admittedly, this assumes that Romo, should he ever play, won’t be so rusty as to be unrecognizable. And secondly — an even grander roll of the dice — that he can stay out of harm’s way and not get hurt again.
The greater concern is winning football games, and Garrett knows that.
Please don’t construe this as campaigning for Romo. As Garrett said Monday, Prescott is still the starting quarterback. End of public debate.
But of course Garrett is going to say that. It benefits no one to suggest that Prescott is on a short leash.
The greater concern, however, is winning football games, and Garrett knows that. Which is why, if Prescott begins a game with another truly sour performance, the coach has to at least consider that a fresh mind and fresh arm might provide a spark.
That’s not trolling Dak Prescott, rookie quarterback.
That’s just football, in most places.
Gil LeBreton: 817-390-7697, glebreton@star-telegram.com, @gilebreton
