Vikings came to plunder, but Cowboys survive another test

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys were forced to do some scrambling Thursday night in Minneapolis, but they managed to escape the Vikings and their rugged defense.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Danielle Hunter and the Vikings turned up the heat on Dak Prescott, but the Cowboys' rookie showed his cool.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands off to running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and tackle Tyron Smith (77) lead the team out as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands off to running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) calls signals in a loud stadium as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Cowboy fans hope Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21, not in photo) will stop to sign as he runs off of the field before the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) struggles for two yards as Minnesota Vikings strong safety Andrew Sendejo (34) grabs him behind the line in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys inside linebacker Damien Wilson (57) stops Minnesota Vikings running back Matt Asiata (44) for a loss of two in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving (95) and outside linebacker Sean Lee (50) fight to get to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) to no avail as he completes a pass in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) passes in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Cowboys and Vikings fans watch the pregame warmups as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) fights for a first down in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett argues with head linesman Patrick Turner (13) after a holding call that wiped out a long run by running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) run on to the field with the team as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Vikings and Cowboys fans get into the game spirit as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws under pressure from Minnesota Vikings defensive end Brian Robison (96) in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys punter Chris Jones (6) punts in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) catches a pass in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) but it was nullified by a penalty for offensive pass interference as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys free safety Byron Jones (31) and cornerback Brandon Carr (39) gang up to stop Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) for a loss in the first quarter the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) breaks free from Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) and outside linebacker Sean Lee (50) for a first down in the first quarter the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hits Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88), who takes the ball to the one yard line on a 56 yard pass play in the second quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hits Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88), who takes the ball to the one yard line on a 56 yard pass play in the second quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hits Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88), who takes the ball to the one yard line on a 56 yard pass play in the second quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88, with Brice Butler (19)) stares down defender Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) after Bryant's 56-yard pass play in the second quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) dives in the the Vikings endzone from the one yard line to score in the second quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Kyle Wilber (51) celebrates after recovering a fumble on a punt return in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) fumbles on a punt and Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Kyle Wilber (51) recovers in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) fumbles on a punt and Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Kyle Wilber (51) recovers in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) dives in the the Vikings endzone from the one yard line to score in the second quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett waits in the team tunnel during introductions before the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs off of the field with a NBC Sports cameraman after the Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) fumbles the ball in the third quarter for a turnover, the Dallas Cowboys beating the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) recovered a third quarter fumble by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) reaches to sack Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) in the fourth quarter, the Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) reaches to sack Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) in the fourth quarter, the Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Minnesota Vikings defensive ends Danielle Hunter (99) and Everson Griffen (97) sack Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) in the fourth quarter, the Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and fullback Keith Smith (41) turn to try and recover a bobbled fourth quarter snap as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and fullback Keith Smith (41) turn to try and recover a bobbled fourth quarter snap as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warming up before the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) warming up before the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) and wide receiver Brice Butler (19) celebrate after Bryant scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys free safety Byron Jones (31) celebrates as an incomplete pass in the final second ends any chance of a Vikings comeback as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Minnesota Vikings interim coach Mike Priefer and Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett shake hands after the game as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) in congratulated by Vikings players as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (11) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) hug after the game as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hugs Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) after the Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hugs Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) after the Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hugs Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) after the Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88, left) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21, right) horse around while playing catch before the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receivers Lucky Whitehead (13, left) and Dez Bryant (88, right) horse around while playing catch before the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) fakes a handoff to running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) in the third quarter as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) shoves Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) away in the third quarter as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee (50) dives for Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) in the third quarter as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) gets a third quarter handoff from quarterback Dak Prescott (4) as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
A crucial catch by Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) for a first down in the fourth quarter was called back on a Cowboys penalty as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving (95) after a mishandled snap in the third quarter as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) fakes a handoff to Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon (21) in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) dives for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21), getting a first down on this 30 yard run in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) closes in on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) in the second quarter the Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for 30 yards and a first down in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens (59) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee (50) drops Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon (21) for a loss of four yards on a third quarter pass as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) mishandles a snap and sacked as Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens (59) aims for the ball in the third quarter as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) mishandles a snap and sacked by Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens (59) in the third quarter as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks to teammates in the huddle during a timeout in the third quarter as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) calls signals at the line in the third quarter as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) rolls right and picks up a first down in the third quarter as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) dives for a second quarter first down as he is hit by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Tom Johnson (92) as the Dallas Cowboys beta the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) lined up with teammates for the National Anthem before the Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 in Minneapolis, Thursday, December 1, 2016.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes behind the blocking of guard Zack Martin (70) in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr (39) walks off the field after the game as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) signs a jersey for Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) after the game as the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings 17-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, December 1, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
