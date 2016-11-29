Swift hiring of Herman shows ADs can’t wait to smell the coffee

Two high-profile, big-money football head coaching positions were filled last weekend.
They were filled by:
1. A guy who has only been a head coach for two seasons, and whose season ledger includes a 22-point loss to SMU, and
2. A mini-folk hero who, back in September, was the defensive line coach of the national title-winning head coach that the school fired.
Congratulations are in order, nonetheless, for Tom Herman at Texas and Ed Orgeron at LSU, respectively.
The feeling here is that both will be successful, Herman mostly for his offensive genius and Orgeron for his recruiting prowess.
But you’re not a wise college football fan if you don’t wonder a little about both. Like Herman, Texas A&M’s Kevin Sumlin was once a hot coaching commodity at Houston. Orgeron has three failed seasons at Ole Miss (2005-07) soiling his résumé.
Both hirings came swiftly Saturday, once Texas decided to act. The ESPN GameDay show had barely concluded.
The haste speaks volumes about the vexing problem of hiring the right football coach these days. Herman was both Texas’ and LSU’s first choice. The Tigers’ B-list apparently included only one name.
If whoever was leading the three-ring circus in Austin had a B-list, its contents remain only speculation.
North Carolina’s Larry Fedora was said to be a candidate. Justin Fuente’s name at Virginia Tech was mentioned. And there was the rising star, for now still seated at the children’s table, Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck.
But that’s it?
These are trying times for college athletic directors. Coaches used to have whistles; now they have agents. The Alabama coach’s agent, the Saban-ic and manipulative Jimmy Sexton, can get his guy a raise just by returning an AD’s phone call.
There are long-term deals given to football coaches that make governors and tenured professors cry. And barbed-wire, eight-figure buyouts to make sure the coach doesn’t leave.
Of course, money was never going to be an issue at Texas. One of the grand misconceptions about the Austin campus is that the Longhorns have the far-and-away finest football facilities in the land.
They don’t. There are a handful of schools whose football fortresses are just as complete. But they all lack the basement printing press that prints the burnt-orange money.
So why the quick hire?
Charlie Strong’s hiring nearly three years ago was announced in early January. Outgoing coach Mack Brown had dragged his feet enough to help dictate that.
The quest to find Brown’s replacement was a tad messy, if you’ll recall. Some UT boosters even met with Sexton and were convinced Nick Saban was coming to Austin. Both the Austin newspaper and Orangebloods.com, meanwhile, reported that Baylor’s Art Briles would not interview for the job, but would accept it if it was offered.
The other names on the Texas A-list reportedly included Urban Meyer, Jim Harbaugh, Gus Malzahn, Jimbo Fisher, Pete Carroll and David Shaw.
Strong was said to head the B-list, which included Kirby Smart, James Franklin, Dabo Swinney, Jim Mora and Mike Gundy.
For whatever reason, a lot of those same names didn’t interest either Texas or LSU this time.
It begs the question, what moves the needle when considering a new football coach? UCLA thought it had a keeper in Jim Mora Jr. Oregon felt it hit a home run with Mark Helfrich.
Without a doubt, Herman was the fresh No. 1 name on the coaching list this season. But how many losses to SMU, Navy and Memphis was he away from falling to the B-list?
The ADs at Texas and LSU both felt Herman was their No. 1 man. They ended up moving quickly, not even stopping to smell the coffee.
Whether it was Strong coffee, or otherwise.
Gil LeBreton:
Comments