2018 Belmont Stakes: Justify is latest example of sports and horse racing connections

Giants executive Chris Mara is not the first, and won't be the last, sports figure to dabble in thoroughbred racing.
Mara is a minority owner of Justify, which is a Belmont Stakes victory away from a Triple Crown.
Through the years, owners, coaches and players throughout the sports world have tried their luck in horse racing. Here are some who have succeed and failed – and somewhere in between.
Bill Parcells
The Super Bowl winning coach has spent much of his post-coaching days following horse racing, his second love.
He had as many as 20 horses when he owned August Dawn Farm. His best horses were Saratoga Snacks, The Big Deluxe and Bavaro, named for the Giants' tight end who helped Parcells win two Super Bowls.
Parcells' interest in racing grew from his father taking him to Monmouth Park when he was growing up in Bergen County. Parcells, who lives in Saratoga, N.Y, was a partner in several horses with sports talk radio host Mike Francesa, before their relationship waned.
Bobby Hurley Jr.
In between his injured shortened NBA career and his current college coaching career, the former Duke star from Jersey City tried his hand at owning horses.
After opening Devil Eleven Farm, a 140-acre facility in Ocala, Fla., Hurley made headlines when he paid $1 million for two-year-old Songandaprayer in 2000. The colt won the Fountain of Youth Stakes a year later, but finished 13th in the 2001 Kentucky Derby. He entered stud in 2002.
Hurley had a couple of other stakes-caliber horses in Praying for Cash, which finished second in the Haskell at Monmouth Park, and Shooter, which won the Sapling Stakes at Monmouth in 2000.
But PNC Bank foreclosed Devil Eleven Farm in August 2010, to pay off a $3.3 million debt.
Still, Hurley has no misgivings about his horse racing experience.
"I feel like I did a lot (in hose racing)," he said.
Rick Pitino
The former college and NBA coach is a partner in Celtic Pride Stable and his closest friend is Seth Hancock, owner of Claiborne Farm.
Pitino's best horses were AP Valentine and Halory Hunter. Through the stable name of BAP Racing, Pitino owned 5 percent of Goldencents, who won the San Anita Derby then finished 17th in the Kentucky Derby.
After being fired at Louisville as part of an NCAA investigation into the program, Pitino said he would never step foot in Kentucky again until the two trustees who demanded he be fired were let go. He was true to his word when he stayed away from Churchill Downs earlier this month, when Coach Rocks, his horse, finished seventh in the Kentucky Oaks.
Joe Torre
Like George Steinbrenner, Torre enjoyed horse racing. His affection grew after Don Zimmer took him to Pimlico in 1996 when the Yankees had an off day in Baltimore.
The late Bobby Frankel, a Brooklyn native like the Hall of Fame manager, trained Torre's early horses, including Game on Dude, the three-time winner of the Santa Anita Handicap.
Torre's other successful horses include Sis City, Vineland Haven and Homeboykris. Tragedy struck when Homeboykris died of a heart attack as he was returning to the barn after winning the first race on the Preakness card in May 2016.
Gene Klein
The former owner of the San Diego Chargers and a founding partner of the NBA's Seattle SuperSonics had a lot of horse racing success in a short time.
Klein, who died at 69 in March 1990, established Del Rayo Racing Stables, a 237-acre stables, breeding operations and training center in California, in 1982. He turned to Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas to train his horses.
"Sure, we paid top dollar for horses. But there were more important factors," Lukas said.
"Gene came into this game using the same positive business principles that worked for him in other areas. And we're both driven by the need to succeed at what we were doing."
Klein had a Kentucky Derby winner (Winning Colors, 1988), a Preakness winner (Tank's Prospect, 1985), three Horses of the Year (Tank's Prospect; Lady's Secret, 1986, and Open Mind, 1989), and seven Breeders' Cup winners.
John Galbreath
While his family owned the Pittsburgh Pirates, from 1945-85, Galbreath was busy in horse racing.
In the early 1950's, he served as chairman of the New York Association, overseeing the construction of the new Aqueduct Racetrack and the extensive rebuilding of Belmont Park.
Operating the Darby Dan Farm, outside of Columbus, Ohio, Galbreath was the first person to own winners of both the Kentucky Derby (Chateaugay, Proud Clarion) and the Epsom Derby (Roberto). Galbreath campaigned five U.S. champions, a Breeders' Cup winner (Proud Truth), and stood such greats at Swaps, Robot and Sea-Bird II.
Galbreath died in 1988. He was 90.
