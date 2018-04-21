Weatherford man advances to division finals at Cutting Horse Super Stakes

At the National Cutting Horse Association Super Stakes, Phil Rapp of Weatherford advanced to this weekend’s 4-year-old open division finals after turning in a remarkable semifinal round score of 221.5 aboard a horse he had never ridden before the Super Stakes began.

Rapp and a stallion named Hott Nu Cowboy turned in the 221.5 during the semifinal on Saturday, which was the second highest score of the performance at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum. They advanced to the 4-year-old open division final on Sunday, which is the middle jewel of the sport’s Triple Crown Series.

When a catch rider is asked to show a horse during an NCHA competition, the person who was originally scheduled to show the horse has reached the limit of the amount of horses he or she can ride in the show. So, the owner has to recruit another rider. In this case, Sean Flynn, an accomplished pro rider, had planned on showing Hott Nu Cowboy.

Rapp, 48, who is one of the sport’s most successful cutting horse riders with more than $9 million in NCHA earnings, was asked to Hott Nu Cowboy about 30 minutes before the horse was scheduled to compete in the open division first round April 14.

“The owner of the horse [Hott Nu Cowboy] came to me and said, ‘Sean needs you to show this horse,’” Rapp said. “I had never ridden the horse in my life.“

Rapp turned in a 222 in the first round, a 216 in the second round, which in turn earned a berth in Saturday’s semifinal where duo marked the 221.5.

“They pulled me off the bench, I got to show him and we’ve done pretty well,” Rapp said. “Sean has done a wonderful job on training him and I’m just up there for the ride.”

Hall of Famers

Billy Minick, who is from the Fort Worth area, will be inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame Aug. 4 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Minick qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in bull riding in 1966 and later supplied the rodeo stock for some of the world’s largest rodeos such as the Fort Worth Stock Show.

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Walt Garrison, who was a prize winning Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association steer wrestler in the 1970s, also will be inducted.

The other 2018 PRCA inductees are Speed Williams, Rich Skelton Deb Greenough, Leon Coffee and the committee for the Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche, S.D. The Women's Professional Rodeo Association inductees are Kristie Peterson, Billie McBride and the barrel racing horse French Flash Hawk (Bozo).