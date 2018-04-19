Supermason wins stakes race for third straight opening night at Lone Star

Supermason entered Lone Star Park’s Bluebonnet Stakes on Thursday coming off two not-so-great outings in Houston.
But in the paddock beforehand, he seemed as cool as a cat with no sign of even the slightest nervous anxiety.
It might be because he felt so at home.
And when it came time to perform this time around under jockey Lindey Wade, he let the field of eight others have it in winning the $50,000 in the 22nd running of the premiere stakes race on opening night at of the track’s thoroughbred season.
The victory was his third straight in this 6 1/2 furlong race. He beat Rumpole by 4 3/4 lengths. Direct Dial showed.
For Supermason, trained by Bret Calhoun, the stakes triumph was victory No. 8 in 14 starts in Grand Prairie, where he has taken home more than $200,000 for owner Brad Grady of Covington.
Texas chose the bluebonnet as her flower. Supermason has obviously chosen Lone Star as his race track.
“I know he hasn’t shown great the last two outs, but I was nothing but confident in his ability at this race track,” Wade said. “He has always run at the top of his game at this race track.”
Supermason, who went off at 2-1, came in here a year ago coming off a sluggish winter.
In his last two starts at Sam Houston, in January and February, he crossed the finish line a disappointing seventh and sixth.
There was no doubting the 6-year-old on Thursday, as he broke free from the pack and shot out like a dart gun at the final turn.
The mutuel earnings were modest. A $2 bet paid $4.40 to win, $2.80 to place, and $2.10 to show. The exacta paid $22. The 50-cent trifecta 12.60. The 10-cent superfecta paid $15.60.
Supermason’s 11th victory in 33 starts pushed his career earnings to nearly $380,000 for Grady, a Kentucky Derby competitor a year ago.
“I don’t think he likes Houston,” Wade said. “I’ve always felt that way. I know he loves this track. I don’t’ know what it is. I don’t know if he likes the North Texas feel or what.”
