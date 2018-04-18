You can own a thoroughbred racehorse for $500

Have you ever wanted to own a thoroughbred racehorse?
Now you can.
Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie created a new racing club that serves as a low-cost, low-risk introduction to racehorse ownership.
There's a one-time membership fee of $500. The fee is used to purchase a horse and pay for training fees and expenses.
There are no additional expenses. Sign-up deadline is May 6. Space is limited to 175 members and is on a first-come, first serve basis.
The idea is a brainchild of communications manager Diantha Brazzell, and Bart Lang, the track's director of racing. Brazzell will manage the racing club.
"Well, we aren’t the first racing club by any means so the idea isn’t really new, but after watching the success of other clubs around the country, we felt like the DFW area would be a great market to expand the idea too. We are in a great sports market that is getting bigger by the day," Brazzell said. "We have high expectations for the racing club for the upcoming season as well as years to come.
"We feel it’s a great opportunity for racing fans to get more involved in the sport and to test drive the owner experience. Plus, they get a chance to meet like-minded individuals that could maybe lead to a successful real partnership down the road. The club is set up as a non-profit social club for educational and recreational purposes."
Lone Star Park's 44-day thoroughbred racing season begins Thursday and ends July 22.
The horses will be selected and trained by J.R. Caldwell, a multiple graded stakes winner. All decisions on the horse will be made by Caldwell on behalf of the racing club.
"The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive so far. You can’t enjoy the ownership of a race horse any cheaper than this. If you are a regular visitor to Lone Star Park, there is basically no cost as the benefits of free admission and preferred parking during the course of the race meet for horse owners just about equal the cost to join," Brazzell said. "We do also plan on some other perks along the way and with hopefully the biggest being a trip to the winner’s circle."
Brazzell said more than 30 people have already signed up. She's expecting a big bump in interest once the racing season begins.
The new owners will receive regular updates on the program via email and social media, visit the track for early-morning workouts, have privileged access to the Paddock area before the horse competes and have free admission for you and a guest for the full racing season along with one owner parking pass.
"We think there are a lot of fun things we can end up doing with the racing club going forward, Brazzell said. "Our mission statement is “We Create Winning Experiences” and we expect this to be an entertaining endeavor for everyone ... win, lose or dead heat."
