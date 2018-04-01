Fort Worth rider, stallion Stevie Rey Von capture NCHA Super Stakes open division title

Fort Worth rider Beau Galyean and stallion Stevie Rey Von clinched the 5- and 6-year-old open division title at the National Cutting Horse Association Super Stakes on Sunday night after turning in an unusually high final-round score of 231.

The victory earned the horse’s owners, Alvin and Becky Fults of Amarillo, the $26,226 prize at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.

Galyean and Stevie Rey Von worked and held three aggressive cows at bay during the 21/2-minute run. When the buzzer sounded designating the end of the run, Galyean had a happy facial expression, knowing that he'd pulled off something special.

“I was laughing — it’s the first time I’ve ever laughed after a run,” Galyean said. “You just kind of know those runs are going to be extremely hard to beat.”

It was Galyean’s second consecutive Super Stakes Classic title. A year ago, he clinched the 5- and 6-year-old open title aboard Metallic Rebel with a lofty score of 229.

Stevie Rey Von first commanded respect by winning the 2015 NCHA Futurity with then rider Ed Dufurrena. Last year, the stallion’s ownership was legally disputed. But in February, the Fults family purchased Stevie Rey Von and designated Galyean as the rider.

Stevie Rey Von was sired by Metallic Cat, currently a high-profile breeding stallion that’s owned by Bobby Patton of Fort Worth. Galyean won the 2008 NCHA Futurity on Metallic Cat who at the time was owned by the Fults family.

During the 2018 Super Stakes Classic finals on Sunday, Adan Banuelos and Kattalyst took the lead with a 226 while competing near the end of the first bunch. But Galyean and Stevie Rey Von, who were the next-to-the-last duo in the finals while competing in the second bunch, clinched the title with the 231.

Hedeman event scheduled

Four-time world champion Tuff Hedeman has started a circuit called the Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour. One of the events on the new tour is this weekend in the Fort Worth Stockyards. The 26th annual Tuff Hedeman Championship Challenge is scheduled for Saturday at Cowtown Coliseum.

The invitational bull riding competition gets underway at 8 p.m. The field of competition starts with 24 riders before the top 12 advance. Later, in the four-man finale Shoot Out round, bull riders will battle for the lion's share of $30,000 in prize money.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $100. For information, call the Cowtown Coliseum at 817-625-1025 or visit tuffhedemanbullriding.com.





Cooper's milestone

Tuf Cooper, who has residences in Decatur and Weatherford, recently surpassed the milestone mark of $2 million in lifetime earnings on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit. Cooper, the 2017 PRCA world all-around champion, currently is ranked No. 1 in the PRCA's 2018 world all-around standings.

