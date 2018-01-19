Perfect combination benefits steer wrestler in rodeo opener

A prize winning bulldogging run at the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo is made up of a talented cowboy, a savvy horse and a steer that’s willing to get caught.
All three aspects came together during the Fort Worth Stock Show’s renowned Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association opening performance on Friday night.
There was Tyler Pearson, the 2017 world champion steer wrestler from Louisville, Miss. Pearson rode a horse named Scooter, which won the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association/American Quarter Horse Association 2017 Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year title.
And there was Steer No. 57, which has quickly earned a reputation of helping a cowboy turn in a fast time. In fact, No. 57 helped Colorado cowboy Blair Jones turn in a speedy time of 4.5 seconds during the slack performance on Thursday, which featured the overflow of competitors who were not scheduled to compete in the main shows.
Never miss a local story.
But on Friday night, more than 5,700 fans filled Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum to the brim for the Stock Show PRCA rodeo’s first of 29 main shows. They witnessed the combination of Pearson, Scooter and Steer No. 57.
The result: Pearson turned in a blistering time of 4.1 seconds, the fastest time of the night.
Pearson’s 4.1 also is tied for second in the first round with Dru Melvin who turned in the time Thursday during the slack performance. They both trail Jacob Talley, who posted a 3.9-second run also in the slack.
Pearson said he was grateful to draw a steer that was easier to catch and take down.
“That steer was outstanding,” Pearson said. “He let me get him on the ground.”
Pearson said credited Scooter for his success last year and at this year’s Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo.
“He’s a game changer,” Pearson said of his horse. “He’s got speed. He gives us a chance to win.”
Scooter is owned by Pearson and three-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier Kyle Irwin. Last year, Scooter played a big role in helping Pearson earn his second trip to the Las Vegas-based National Finals.
During the Dec. 7-16 NFR in Las Vegas, Pearson earned $155,538 in the 10 performances. He clinched the world title after earning $265,457 throughout the year. Montana cowboy Ty Erickson finished second with $263,267 after earning $100,115 during the 2017 National Finals.
The Fort Worth Stock Show’s 16-day PRCA rodeo runs through Feb. 3.
Friday’s opening performance began with bareback bronc riding. Three-time NFR qualifier Ty Breuer of Mandan, N.D., took the lead in the first round with a score of 85.5 aboard a bronc named Painted Bunny, which is owned by the Bar J Rodeo Co. Tanner Aus, a three-time NFR qualifier from Granite Falls, Minn., is second with an 81. Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D., is ranked third at 80.5.
In barrel racing, former NFR qualifier Cayla Small of Burneyville, Okla., took the lead in the first round with a 16.61. Cheyenne Kelly of Hallettsville is ranked second with a 16.86.
In team roping, Tyler Wojciechowski of Hico, and Ross Ashford of Lott, took the lead in the first round with a 5.6. Cody Wheeler of Whitesboro and Wesley Moss of Decatur are ranked second with a 6.4.
In bull riding, Jimy Marten of Donahue, Iowa, is ranked No. 1 with an 80 on a bovine named Edmund Fitzgerald, which is owned by Rafter G Rodeo Co.
In tie-down roping, Marcus Theriot of Poplarville, Miss., and Shay Carroll of Hico each turned in 8.9s on Friday, the fastest times during the main show performance. But 2013 world champion Shane Hanchey of Sulphur, La., who competed in the slack, is ranked No. 1 in the first round with a 7.9. Defending world champion Marcos Costa of Childress is ranked No. 2 with an 8.0.
Dylan Henson, who competed Friday night, is ranked No. 1 in the saddle bronc riding first round with an 80.
Comments