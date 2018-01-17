Bulls nearly throw a shutout in second round

It was clearly Bulls’ Night Out at the Fort Worth Stock Show on Wednesday night.

The score from the final round: Bulls 9, Cowboys 1.

Joe Frost, who has four trips to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas and is a second cousin of the late 1987 world champion Lane Frost, was the lone rider to stay on the required eight-second count during the 10-man final. The other nine dined on arena dirt at the Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.

In bull riding, it’s not unusual these days for the bulls to toss the majority of riders during a final round. As bull riding has become a more popular and lucrative stand alone sport over the past quarter century, bull owners carefully have bred bulls to be very tough to ride. But the result of that often means the bulls gain the upper hand even at competitions such as Stock Show’s Bulls’ Night Out that features the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s better riders.

“Here in Fort Worth, they dang sure bring the very best bulls,” Frost said. “You get a handful of different stock contractors who bring their best ones. It’s pretty awesome the bull power that’s here. It makes it tough to get two rode.”

Frost, from Randlett, Utah, was the only bull rider who stayed on both bulls Wednesday night. He turned in an attention-grabbing 86.5 aboard his first bull and a so-so 77 atop his final-round bovine.

However, Frost earned a paycheck, which is imperative for a cowboy who rides bulls as his livelihood.

“I’m out here trying to make a living,” Frost said. “Any time I can win a good check, that gets me to the next one and pays the bills. It helps go toward me being a rancher some day.”

Frost finished fourth in the Bulls’ Night Out overall title race with a two-ride score of 162.5. He earned $5,721.

Last year, Frost earned $183,603 at the Las Vegas-based National Finals and finished fourth in the PRCA’s 2017 bull riding title race with $304,566.

The 2018 Fort Worth Stock Show’s Bulls’ Night Out top three finishers all competed on Tuesday night. Lane Nobles of Gatesville clinched the title with a two-ride score of 179, good for a payday of $16,129.

Trevor Kastner of Roff, Okla., finished second with a 177. He pocketed $11,716.

Nate Perry of Elk City, Okla., finished third with a 172.5. Perry left the Bulls’ Night Out competition with earnings of $7,729.

PRCA rodeo update

Shane Hanchey, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s 2013 tie-down roping world champion, took the lead in the tie-down roping first round in the Fort Worth Stock Show’s Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association show.

Hanchey, who is from Sulphur, La., turned in a time of 7.9 seconds during the slack performance on Wednesday at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.

The slack features the overflow of competitors who are not scheduled to compete in the main shows. The PRCA rodeo’s main shows began on Friday and run through Feb. 3.

Wednesday’s slack performance featured an array of world class competitors such as 2017 PRCA tie-down roping world champion Marcos Costa of Childress, who is ranked second in the Fort Worth rodeo’s first round with an 8.0. Eight-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier Scott Kormos is ranked third in the after posting an 8.3 during the slack.

Marty Yates of Stephenville, a four-time NFR qualifier, is ranked fourth in Round 1 with an 8.5.

Super Shootout scheduled

Former world champion barrel racer Fallon Taylor is among an array of credentialed competitors who are scheduled to ride in the Fort Worth Stock Show’s Super Shootout Rodeo. The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.

The Shootout features single event champions from some of larger rodeos in the country from last year. Some of the other rodeos that will be represented were in Cheyenne, Wyo., Houston and San Antonio. Taylor qualified for the Shootout as the result of clinching the barrel racing title at the 2017 Fort Worth Stock Show.

The Super Shootout’s purse is $100,000. Each event winner receives $10,000.

The Shootout also will feature a team competition. Taylor, for example, will compete for Team Fort Worth.