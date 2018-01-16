Texas cowboy leading after first Bulls’ Night Out show

Like a lot of kids in Texas, Lane Nobles grew up competing in sports like football and track and field.

But he always longed to be a bull rider. His father, a former bull rider, was apprehensive about allowing him to compete in the dangerous rodeo event.

“He wanted to make sure I really wanted to do it for myself and not because I watched him do it,” the younger Nobles said.

When Nobles was 16, his father finally gave in and allowed him to ride. From that point on, Nobles was addicted to bull riding.

Today, the 26-year-old from Gatesville makes a living eight seconds at a time on the back of rank bulls. He demonstrated his riding ability in dramatic fashion Tuesday night at the Fort Worth Stock Show’s Bulls’ Night Out competition at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.

Nobles turned in lofty scores of 88.5 and 90.5. He took the lead in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Xtreme Bulls tour stop with a two-ride score of 179.

Trevor Kastner of Roff, Okla., is ranked second in the title race with a 177 after turning in an 86.5 in the first round and a 90.5 in the final round.

The Stock Show’s Bulls’ Night Out will conclude its two-day run Wednesday night.

After reaching the final round, Nobles turned in a 90.5 aboard a rapid fire spinning bull named Cimmaron, owned by Lyndal Hurst from Slaton in West Texas.

“He had a lot of timing,” Nobles said of Cimmaron. “As long as you can stay in time with him, you can keep up with him.”

Nobles reached the final round by finishing third in the first round with an 88 aboard Rawhide, owned by the Andrews Rodeo Co.

Slack performance scheduled

Tuf Cooper from Weatherford, the PRCA’s defending world all-around champion, is scheduled to compete in the Fort Worth Stock Show’s tie-down roping slack performance Wednesday morning. The slack performance features an overflow of competitors who are not scheduled to compete in the main shows. It is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.

Last year, Cooper was the biggest money winner at the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo. He clinched the tie-down roping title and earned $17,187.

Many of the world’s top tie-down ropers are scheduled to make their first-round runs during today’s slack performance. Marcos Costa, the defending world champion tie-down roper, is on the card. Seven-time world champion tie-down roper Fred Whitfield also is scheduled to compete.

New CEO for PRCA

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association has named George Taylor as its chief executive officer.

Taylor is a former executive with Caterpillar, where he was most recently a company officer and vice president with responsibility for the Marketing & Digital Division. Taylor takes over for Karl Stressman, who retired as PRCA commissioner after nine years at the helm. Taylor will begin his job as PRCA’s CEO on Jan. 22, according to prorodeo.com.