Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban continues to invest in New Japan Pro Wrestling, which airs on his AXS TV network on Friday nights. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban continues to invest in New Japan Pro Wrestling, which airs on his AXS TV network on Friday nights. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash AP
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban continues to invest in New Japan Pro Wrestling, which airs on his AXS TV network on Friday nights. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash AP

Other Sports

Mark Cuban touts his Japan wrestling venture against the WWE’s Vince McMahon

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

December 13, 2017 12:49 PM

Mark Cuban continues to be a major investor in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and no, he doesn’t think WWE CEO Vince McMahon really cares all that much about it.

In an interview for Sports Illustrated’s Week in Wrestling feature story, the Mavericks’ owner bluntly speculated about how one of the most notorious and divisive figures in the world of sports entertainment views Cuban’s relatively new business venture.

“No, he thinks we’re just little sh---,” Cuban told Sports Illustrated. “We’re not a threat because of the language. That’s the biggest challenge, the language. But if you’re a purist for wrestling, and you like the action, it’s the best promotion by far.”

AXS TV, a company of which Cuban is the chairman, has been airing NJPW matches on delay since early July of this year. But, Cuban also said that he and his network were intent on providing more coverage of the sport going forward.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We’re looking to expand it on Friday nights,” Cuban told SI. “We want to do more live, as opposed to the delay, and we’re talking to them about special events.”

As for his history with WWE, Cuban has actually appeared on Monday Night Raw several times, including this memorable confrontation with the wrestler Sheamus in 2010.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Are you a bigger Star Wars fan than these Stormtrooper wannabes?

    A central California "garrison" of the nationwide 501st Legion show off the elaborate, detailed and pricey "Star Wars" costumes they wear to fundraisers, special events, and extra-special moments like the opening of "The Last Jedi."

Are you a bigger Star Wars fan than these Stormtrooper wannabes?

Are you a bigger Star Wars fan than these Stormtrooper wannabes? 2:03

Are you a bigger Star Wars fan than these Stormtrooper wannabes?
Lockheed Martin bike parade 2:22

Lockheed Martin bike parade
Kennedale football in the state semifinals, again 1:34

Kennedale football in the state semifinals, again

View More Video