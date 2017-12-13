Mark Cuban touts his Japan wrestling venture against the WWE’s Vince McMahon

Mark Cuban continues to be a major investor in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and no, he doesn’t think WWE CEO Vince McMahon really cares all that much about it.
In an interview for Sports Illustrated’s Week in Wrestling feature story, the Mavericks’ owner bluntly speculated about how one of the most notorious and divisive figures in the world of sports entertainment views Cuban’s relatively new business venture.
“No, he thinks we’re just little sh---,” Cuban told Sports Illustrated. “We’re not a threat because of the language. That’s the biggest challenge, the language. But if you’re a purist for wrestling, and you like the action, it’s the best promotion by far.”
AXS TV, a company of which Cuban is the chairman, has been airing NJPW matches on delay since early July of this year. But, Cuban also said that he and his network were intent on providing more coverage of the sport going forward.
Never miss a local story.
“We’re looking to expand it on Friday nights,” Cuban told SI. “We want to do more live, as opposed to the delay, and we’re talking to them about special events.”
As for his history with WWE, Cuban has actually appeared on Monday Night Raw several times, including this memorable confrontation with the wrestler Sheamus in 2010.
Comments