Lipan rider guides mare into NCHA open finals at Will Rogers

When Kory Pounds and the cutting horse One Time In June separate a cow from the herd, there’s a good chance the mare will move in a way that will command respect.
At this week’s National Cutting Horse Association Summer Spectacular, the mare turned in noticeable scores of 217.5 and 219 the first and second rounds on her way to earning a finals berth.
One Time In June and Pounds, who is from Lipan, advanced to Saturday’s Classic/Challenge open division finals after turning in a two-ride aggregate score of 436.5 at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.
A field of 26 horses with scores of at least 435 made the cut.
A gelding named Littlemak and rider Jon Burgess finished the prelims with a 440.5, the highest finals qualifying score.
One Time In June first commanded respect at Fort Worth aged events as a first-year competitor two years ago when she and Pounds advanced to the final round of the Super Stakes, the Summer Spectacular’s sister show.
Elizabeth Quirk, the horse’s owner, also has earned multiple finals berths at aged events in the non-pro division.
Pounds said One Time In June excels partly because the horse accelerates as she holds a cow at bay.
“She’s a real hard stopper and a sure quick mover,” Pounds said. “But sometimes, she can get to moving a little too much. She’s a little bit like a race car — if you hit her just wrong, you might wreck. But when a cow keeps up with her, when she stays in the pattern, she’s pretty good.”
One Time In June is a 6-year-old, third-year competitor, which means the 2017 Summer Spectacular is the mare’s last Fort Worth-based NCHA aged event.
With that in mind, Pounds is hoping that Quirk also can earn a non-pro finals berth as the result of making two smooth runs in the qualifying rounds.
“We need to get her in there, knowing that this is the mare’s last show here in Will Rogers,” Pounds said.
Calgary champs
The 2017 Calgary Stampede in Alberta concluded its 10-day run on Sunday afternoon with a 10-man semifinal round and a four-man final round. The winner in each event during Sunday’s four-man final received $100,000 (Canadian).
Two Fort Worth-area competitors earned $100,000 checks. They were bareback rider Richmond Champion of Dublin and barrel racer Tiany Shuster of Krum.
Champion clinched the title after turning in final-round score of 90.5. Shuster paced the barrel racing field with a time of 17.032 seconds.
Zeke Thurston, an Alberta cowboy who has qualified for the Las Vegas-based National Finals Rodeo the past two years, earned a coveted $100,000 check by clinching the saddle bronc riding title with a 92.
In bull riding, three-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association champion Sage Kimzey of Strong City, Okla., clinched the title after turning in a 91. Kimzey also clinched the $100,000 title in 2015.
Stampede cutting
Clint Allen of Weatherford, riding QB Cat, clinched the open division title at the Mercuria NCHA Calgary Stampede Open World Series of Cutting tour stop after turning in a score of 225. The victory earned the horse’s owners, David and Stacie McDavid of Fort Worth, the $13,330 prize.
Weatherford rider Tatum Rice and Eazee finished second with a 224. Owners Kevin and Sydney Knight, who also are from Weatherford, earned $9,553.
