Owners advance trio of horses in cutting’s open finale

Clint Allen will be very visible during tonight’s National Cutting Horse Association Super Stakes open division finals.
The veteran rider from Weatherford advanced three horses to the final round in the open division, which primarily is dominated by pro trainer/riders. All three horses are owned by David and Stacie McDavid of Fort Worth.
A field of 21 horses who turned in a score of at least 214.5 during the Friday evening semifinal round advanced to the final at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.
Allen first made the cut after turning in a 218 on DMAC Piccolo Pete. He also advanced with a 217.5 atop Pharoah and James and with a 214.5 aboard DMAC Bellini Martini.
It is very unusual for a rider/owner team to advance three horses to a final round at a major show in Fort Worth. It’s the cutting horse equivalent to a pitcher’s perfect game in Major League Baseball, and maybe even rarer than that.
“We are beyond excited, but more importantly, we are grateful,” Stacie McDavid said of advancing the trio of horses to the Super Stakes finals.
The Super Stakes’ 4-year-old open division finals is the middle jewel of the sport’s Triple Crown Series. The other two jewels are the November/December Futurity and the July/August Summer Spectacular. All three jewels are in Fort Worth.
Pharoah and James, for example, was a semifinalist at the NCHA Futurity four months ago. Since then, the gelding has steadily improved, Stacie McDavid said.
The gelding was named after a grocery store called Pharoah and James that existed in the 1950s in Weatherford where David McDavid grew up. Allen said Pharoah and James, who is a first year competitor, has lots of natural ability to work cattle.
“He’s real cowy,” Allen said, using a term for having a the knack to focus intensely on a cow once it has been separated from the herd. “He’s pretty smart about a cow. He’s getting better and better about reading on. He’s got a lot of eye appeal. He’s got a real good look about him. I wish he was a little stronger. But what he lacks in strength, he makes up in eye appeal.”
Allen is a former NCHA Super Stakes open division co-champion rider. In 2007, Allen and a 4-year-old named Wood I Never shared the title with Tag Rice and who rode a first-year horse named Copaspepto.
During the Friday night semifinals, a 4-year-old named HC Tailgate Date paced the field with a 222. Hashtags and Tatum Rice and Hot Rovolver and James Payne tied for second with 219s. Allen and DMAC Piccalo Pete finished fourth with the 218.
However, no previous scores will count during the final. Throughout the first and second and semifinals rounds, riders have been more conservative with heavy concentration on making clean runs and scoring high enough to advance. But during the final, fans can expect riders to take more risk when the big prize money is at stake.
Today’s performance will begin at 2 p.m. with the non-pro finals. The performance will conclude with the open finals.
A field of 20 horses who turned in a score of 212.5 or higher during Thursday’s non-pro semifinals advanced to the final round. Jody McGlothlin of Perrin and Somethingtobelivein, led the field of finals qualifiers after turning in a 220.
Chad Bushaw and Mary Ann Rapp, who both are Weatherford residents, tied for second in the semifinals after each rider turned in 217.5s. Bushaw rode a horse named Ara Mae Rey. Rapp saddled a horse named Moloka.
Like the open division final, no previous scores will count during the non-pro final.
CUTTING HORSES
SUPER STAKES CLASSIC
(At Will Rogers Memorial Center)
Friday’s results
LIMITED NON-PRO DIVISION
FINALS
Note: Results listed by place, horse, owner & owner city, rider and total score.
1, Smart Dual Kat, Lee & Holly Francois, Murchinson, TX, Holly Francois, 217.5; 2, Smooth Little Linda, Gil & Becky Galyean, Purcell, OK, Becky Galyean, 215.0; 3, Twisted Metal, Charles Israel, Birmingham, AL, Charles Israel, 213.5; 4, Reys Karma, Sweet Blessings Ranch LLC, Dripping Spring, TX, Cristy Erickson, 213.0; 5, Somethingtobelievein, Brett & Jody McGlothlin, Perrin, TX, Jody McGlothlin, 212.5; 6, Georgy On My Mind, Bruce L & Kathy Morine, Weatherford, TX, Sarah Morine, 212.0; 7, Sixes Boon, Alannah Chalmers, Weatherford, TX, Alannah Chalmers, 208.0; 8, That Spotomine, Don & Joetta Bell, Weatherford, TX, Don Bell, 207.0; 9, Smart About Cats, Mike Schraeder, Tomball, TX, Mike Schraeder Sr, 206.0; 10, Catillac Smooth, Barney Mac Smith, Maryneal, TX, Barney Mac Smith, 204.0; 11, My Third Martini, Jacob Pinheiro, Templeton, CA, Jacob Pinheiro, 188.0; 12, Toy Cats, Alannah Chalmers, Weatherford, TX, Alannah Chalmers, .0.
OPEN DIVISION
SEMIFINALS
Note: Results listed by place, horse, owner & owner city, rider and total score. Score of 214.5 needed to advance to the next round.
1, HC Tailgate Date, Eddie & Barbara Young, San Angelo, TX, Wes Ashlock, 222.0; 2, Hashtags, Jose Raul Garcia, Caracas VZ, Tatum Rice, 219.0; 3, Hot Revolver, Kathleen Moore, Madill, OK, James Payne, 219.0; 4, DMAC Piccolo Pete, David & Stacie McDavid, Fort Worth, TX, Clint Allen, 218.0; 5, Lou Lou Louise, Lannie Louise Mecom, Avondale, CO, Matt Miller, 217.5; 6, Pharoah And James, David & Stacie McDavid, Fort Worth, TX, Clint Allen, 217.5; 7, Desires Time, H B Bartlett, Pike Road, AL, Lee Francois, 217.0; 8, Kopykat, Mariposa Ranch, Fort Worth, TX, Bubba Matlock, 217.0; 9, Miss Stylish Katz, Lone Oak Performance Horses LLC, Santa Maria, CA, Adan Banuelos, 217.0; 10, Betchalou, Clarke Butte Ranch, Bend, OR, Morgan Cromer, 216.0; 11, Metallic Ina, The Over Forty Ranch, Wichita Falls, TX, Rowdy Larson, 216.0; 12, Magnetik Playboy, Mark Senn, Augusta, GA, Walt Erwin, 215.5; 13, Fed Exx, Claire Binkowski, Weatherford, TX, Wesley Galyean, 215.0; 14, Johnny English, Nick Meagher, Antonita, CO, Rowdy Larson, 215.0; 15, Kreepin Cat, Mark Senn, Augusta, GA, Sean Flynn, 215.0; 16, Melting Snow, Buck Creek Quarter Horses, Nemo, TX, Clay Johnson, 215.0; 17, Reys Some Style, Glade M Knight, Weatherford, TX, John Mitchell, 215.0; 18, Dmac Bellini Martini, David & Stacie McDavid, Fort Worth, TX, Clint Allen, 214.5; 19, Metallic Boom, Decordova Cattle Co, Grosebeck, TX, Ronnie Rice, 214.5; 20, Rose Colored Rey, Ellen Carter, Jackson, WY, Beau Galyean, 214.5; 21, Some Likeit Metallic, Wesley & Kristen N Galyean, Claremore, OK, Wesley Galyean, 214.5; 22, Hes Real Special, Leigh & Holly Bilton, Canada, Casey Green, 214.0; 23, Jason Bourne, Jennifer & Jeffrey Foland, Weatherford, TX, Philip L Hanson, 214.0; 24, Lenas O Dual, Lu Lynne Liles, Marietta, OK, Tatum Rice, 213.5; 25, Mr Stormy Cat, GCH Land & Cattle Co, Warren, MI, Chris A Bates, 213.5; 26, Ichis Choice, Christy & Dub Leeth, Cleburne, TX, Paul Hansma, 213.0; 27, Sweet Baby Marie, Joel M Sr & Jayne Colgrove, Boligee, AL, Matt Miller, 213.0; 28, Bet Shes A Smoothie, Reata Cutting Horses LLC, Los Olivos, CA, Michael Cooper, 212.0; 29, Rachet Down, Matt & Patti Sargood, Millsap, TX, Matt Sargood, 212.0; 30, She Is Royalty, Marvin & Paulette Teixeira, Santa Maria, CA, T J Good, 212.0; 31, Mistresssis, Texas Holy Cow Perf Horses LLC, Santa Ynez, CA, Grant Setnicka, 211.5; 32, Hello City, Glade M Knight, Weatherford, TX, John Mitchell, 211.0; 33, SB Fuzzie Cat, Stephen Paul Bergeron, New Roads, LA, Ronnie Rice, 211.0; 34, SG Sheza Metallic, Louis G & Judy A Gutierrez, Springtown, TX, Jon Burgess, 210.0; 35, A Reymarkable Cat, Roger M Turner, Midland, TX, Dave W Stewart, 209.0; 36, Metallic Tax, Cable Creek Ranch, Aurora, CO, Morgan Cromer, 207.0; 37, CR Twice As Catty, Richard Irby, Sulphur Springs, TX, Alexander Rachner, 206.0; 38, Metallic D Nero, Damiano Avigni, Italy, Cullen Chartier, 206.0; 39, Reytalic, Lone Oak Performance Horses LLC, Santa Maria, CA, Clay Johnson, 204.0; 40, Game On Smooth, Mike & Debbie Schraeder, Tomball, TX, T J Good, 197.0; 41, Apollo Creed, Nancy & Daniel Burkes, Gold Canyon, AZ, Brett Mcglothlin, .0; 42, Bobs Smart Badger, George M & Charlene Lane, Lancaster, CA, Russ Westfall, .0; 43, Calico Spots, Jarrett & Shannon Callahan, Mcconnells, SC, Skip Queen, .0; 44, Cats To Smart, Xavier Rodriguez, Miami, FL, Kory Pounds, .0; 45, Cherry Chex Cat, Waco Bend Ranch, Fort Worth, TX, Philip Rapp, .0; 46, Copperish, Jimmie Miller Smith, Geary, OK, Lloyd Cox, .0; 47, Crafty With Cows, Carol Anderson Ward, Rancho Murieta, CA, R L Chartier II, .0; 48, Lethal Weapon I, Gary Goodfried, Flint, TX, Ronnie Rice, .0; 49, One Good Lookin Babe, Ty Moore, Madill, OK, Lloyd Cox, .0; 50, Peepaboo, Alexa Stent, Aledo, TX, Matt Gaines, .0; 51, Purrn Likeasmoothcat, Ascencion Banuelos, Jacksboro, TX, Ascencion Banuelos, .0; 52, Sheza Surefire Kitty, Shelby Belcher, Brierfield, AL, Steve Oehlhof, .0; 53, Sir Long Legs, Lew Hall, Highland City, FL, Austin Shepard, .0; 54, SVR Caught Ya Lookin, Carmel Cutting Horses Inc, Carmel Valley, CA, Grant Setnicka, .0; 55, Third Lucinda, Jimmie Miller Smith, Geary, OK, J B McLamb, .0; 56, Time For A Smoothie, Charlie & Denise Seiz, Cedartown, GA, Randy Chartier, .0.
