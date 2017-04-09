David McDavid succeeds with cutting horses whose names are from Weatherford lore

David McDavid, a Fort Worth businessman who made his fortune in the automobile industry, grew up in Weatherford and owns a cutting horse ranch near the North Texas city.
McDavid, a former Dallas Mavericks co-owner, relishes reflecting on his childhood experiences in Parker County. He names his cutting horses after Weatherford landmarks and sayings he warmly remembers.
For example, McDavid, 75, and his wife, Stacie, own a very talented first-year horse named Pharoah And James, a mare who has made attention-grabbing runs at the National Cutting Horse Association Super Stakes at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.
When McDavid grew up in Weatherford in the late 1940s and early 1950s, Pharoah And James was the name of a grocery store on the north side of town.
At the Super Stakes, Pharoah And James has advanced to the 4-year-old open division semifinal after finishing the first and second rounds with an impressive two-run aggregate score of 438 (220.5 in Round 1 and 217.5 in Round 2). The gelding is ridden by accomplished trainer Clint Allen.
The second round concluded Sunday. The semifinal is scheduled for Friday. The final, which is the second jewel of the sport’s Triple Crown Series, is Saturday evening.
A field of 56 horses with scores of at least 432 advanced to Friday’s semifinal.
McDavid said he has multiple horses who are named after “things we all did” as a family, including DMAC Piccolo Pete, who advanced to the semis after Allen and the mare turned in a 433 (217.5 and 215.5). McDavid said the mare was named after a rhyme that he and other young family members would recite when they were hungry.
“When I was probably about 7 or 8 years old, we’d say, ‘Piccolo Pete, when are we going to eat?’ ” McDavid said. “We’d say that to my grandmother. It’s a rhyme we had and I have no idea where we got it.”
PRCA update
Jacobs Crawley, a former Stephenville resident who lives in Boerne, clinched the saddle bronc riding title at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s Ram National Circuit Finals on Sunday in Kissimmee, Fla.
Crawley, who represented the Texas Circuit, turned in a finals score of 89.5 aboard Resistol’s Top Hat, which is owned by Stace Smith of Athens. Crawley earned $25,344.
The other single event champions at the $757,562 rodeo were Texas Circuit tie-down roper Matt Shiozawa (7.3 seconds), California Circuit bareback rider R.C. Landingham (88.50 points on Korkow Rodeos’ Onion Ring), Texas Circuit steer wrestler Justin Shaffer (3.6 seconds), Prairie Circuit team ropers Jesse Stipes/Buddy Hawkins II (4.9 seconds), Prairie Circuit barrel racer Emily Miller (15.27 seconds) and Texas Circuit bull rider Tanner Learmont (78 points on Silver Spurs Club’s Hang Em High).
Learmont, who is from Cleburne, was the only rider to post a score in the eight-man semis, and due to the ground rules, his 78-point ride was enough to be declared the RNCFR champ. He pocketed $20,090.
The Prairie Circuit (Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska) clinched the team title. Tie-down roper/steer wrestler Josh Peek clinched the all-around title.
Hall of Famers
Fifty years ago, Tarleton State clinched the men’s team title in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. The 1967 team members were Billy Albin, Charles Bitters, Johnny Kirk Edmondson, Bobby Hungate, Lionel Lane, Randy Magers and Terry Walls. Charles Chumney was their coach. The team was inducted into the Cowtown Coliseum-based Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame on Saturday during a ceremony at the Fort Worth Stockyards.
PBR update
On the Professional Bull Riders’ circuit, two-time world champion J.B. Mauney clinched the title at last weekend’s tour stop in Billings, Mont. Mauney, a North Carolina cowboy, is now third in the PBR world standings with 1,771 points. Eduardo Aparecido, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, leads the world race with 2,895.
