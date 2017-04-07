Kimzey headlines 25th anniversary of Tuff Hedeman bull riding event

The silver anniversary of Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding will be held Saturday at the Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
The event begins at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The Twisted J Apparel stick bull riding for children 6 and under starts at 7 pm. Proceeds from the stick bull riding will benefit the Music Therapy program at Cook Childrens.
Sage Steele Kimzey, the No. 1 bull rider in the world, will compete. Kimzey recently won The American at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and has earned more than $2 million in his career. Kimzey won CBR world titles in 2014 and 2016.
Eli Vastbinder, the No. 2 rated bull rider, will also participate.
The field of competition starts with 24 riders, top 12 advance and finally a four-man finale Shoot Out round where the bull riders will battle for the majority share of the $30,000 in prize money where they have a third opportunity to ride in a winner-take-all ending.
Tickets range from $20 to $100.
