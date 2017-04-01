Fort Worth’s Beau Galyean guides stallion to NCHA Classic open title

Beau Galyean, an accomplished rider from Fort Worth, and a stallion named Metallic Rebel clinched the National Cutting Horse Association Super Stakes Classic/Challenge open division title with a lofty score of 229 on Saturday night at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.
The victory earned Metallic Rebel’s owner, Thomas Guinn, the $28,608 prize.
Galyean, 37, who has more than $2.9 million in NCHA career earnings, said Metallic Rebel has the all the elements of a great horse.
“He’s a special horse to be around when you haven’t even saddled him,” Galyean said. “But when you put a saddle on him and work him, you say, ‘What an amazing animal. Wow.’ ”
Galyean and Metallic Rebel held three cows at bay during their electrifying 2 1/2 -minute run. Galyean said the stallion can handle a very challenging cow.
“He’s extremely athletic,” Galyean said of Metallic Rebel. “That’s why I’m able to cut a little more cow on him a little more often than I can on some other horses. He can cover a cow and get a cow’s attention. Not every horse is that athletic where it can get out there and stop a cow.”
Galyean and Metallic Rebel won the title for 5- and 6-year-old horses in dramatic fashion. Their 229 was five points higher than second-place finisher John Mitchell and CR Tuff Lucy.
If that’s not enough, their 229 was seven points higher than third-place finisher Wesley Galyean and Button Down Super Cat. Wesley and Beau Galyean are brothers. Both of them have won the NCHA Futurity, the sport’s most prestigious show that’s conducted in Fort Worth in November and December.
Galyean said Metallic Rebel has consistently received high scores.
“That horse has had some high scores,” Galyean said. “He’s very capable of doing that when he puts together a run and I do my job of picking some cows that allows him to show off his athletic ability.”
Hall of Fame class
Cody Custer, the 1992 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world champion bull rider, is among five world champions who will be inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.
The induction is scheduled for Aug. 5 in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Custer earned eight trips to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas and won a gold buckle in 1992. He joined the PRCA in 1985 and went on to qualify for the NFR from 1987-92, and again in 1998-99. He remained an active competitor through 2002.
“I was just a kid from Arizona who had big dreams to do something in rodeo,” Custer said in an interview with prorodeo.com. “Fortunately for me, I had a Cinderella-type career, and in the middle of it you take it for granted — this kind of recognition means a lot to me — as much or more than winning the world title.”
The other world champions are the late Buck Rutherford (all-around, 1954), Enoch Walker (saddle bronc riding, 1960), Tommy Puryear (steer wrestling, 1974) and Mike Beers (team roping, 1984). They will be enshrined with rodeo notable Bob Ragsdale, a 22-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier in three events (steer wrestling, team roping and tie-down roping).
Randy Corley, an 11-time PRCA Announcer of the Year, also will be inducted. Also voted in by the selection committee were four-time bareback horse of the year, Christensen Bros.’ Smith & Velvet, and the committee for the Ogden (Utah) Pioneer Days.
For the first time in the history of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame, barrel racers from the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) will be among the class of inductees. Their inaugural class will be Wanda Harper Bush, Charmayne James and a joint PRCA/WPRA equine inductee, Star Plaudit “Red.”
